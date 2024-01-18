Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Airbus forms JV with Air India to launch pilot training centre in Gurugram

Besides, the European aviation major also announced a collaboration with GMR Aero Technic to offer aircraft maintenance engineering training courses at the latter's facility in Hyderabad.

Air India

Under its collaboration with GMR Aero Technic, Airbus said it will provide training material such as trainee handbooks, examination database, online access to Airbus customised training modules, among others.

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Airbus has partnered with Tata group-owned Air India for setting up a pilots training facility in Gurugram, Haryana, under a 50:50 joint venture, the company said on Thursday.
Besides, the European aviation major also announced a collaboration with GMR Aero Technic to offer aircraft maintenance engineering training courses at the latter's facility in Hyderabad.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Spread over 3,300 sq mt, the Tata Airbus training centre will be equipped with 10 full flight simulators (FFS), flight training classrooms and briefing and debriefing rooms as part of the complete Airbus Flight Training Device setup, Airbus said.
The facility, which is expected to be operational from early 2025 with the initial installation of four A320 FFS, will offer A320 and A350 flight training to some 5,000 new pilots over 10 years, it said.
It will offer courses approved by India's DGCA and European aviation safety regulator, EASA, Airbus said.
Under its collaboration with GMR Aero Technic, Airbus said it will provide training material such as trainee handbooks, examination database, online access to Airbus customised training modules, among others.
Besides, it will also train GMR instructors and provide continual assessment of the training centre.
As the fastest expanding aviation market in the world, India will need 41,000 pilots and 47,000 technicians in the next 20 years to support this growth. The pilot training centre with Air India and the maintenance training partnership with GMR are a testament to Airbus' commitment to developing human capital, said Rmi Maillard, President and Managing Director for Airbus India and South Asia.
Airbus is directly investing and operating training capabilities to ensure that the growth of the India aviation industry is accompanied by adequate skilled manpower that is readily available, he added.

Also Read

Air India, Airbus in talks to set up Rs 3,500 crore pilot training facility

Working with Pratt & Whitney amid latest engine probe, says IndiGo

GMR receives Rs 3,215-crore term loan for Vizag International Airport

GMR arranges Rs 4,000-cr loan to construct Vizag international airport

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT City

Ashok Leyland to make 1225 buses for Karnataka state transport undertakings

Steel products manufacturer Goodluck India raises Rs 200 crore via QIP

Battery maker IBC raises $35 mn to fund manufacturing expansion in India

'Boycott Mcdonald's' trends as UK unit issues statement on Israel-Hamas war

Welspun Corp's associate arm EPIC bags Rs 3,000 cr orders in Saudi Arabia

Topics : Air India Gurugram Airbus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon