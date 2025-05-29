India continues to see resilient demand: Coca-Cola COO Henrique Braun

Coca-Cola India continues to see resilient demand in the country, said Henrique Braun, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice-President of The Coca-Cola Company, at a round table in Mumbai on Thursday.

“It is never a straight line, but if you compare year-on-year, the bigger the time frame, the better you are going to understand what is going on—and demand continues to be resilient,” Braun said.

India is Coca-Cola’s fifth-largest market by volume.

Braun added that while there may be fluctuations, India remains a market with strong demand and continued industry development. “There are different bases, but the demand creation opportunity