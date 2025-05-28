Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 10:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Limca becomes Rs 2,800-crore brand in 2024, says Coca-Cola India

The five-decades-old brand is witnessing strong double-digit growth in key states such as Delhi, Punjab and Haryana

Currently, Coca-Cola has three billion-dollar brands -- Thums Up, Sprite and Maaza in its India portfolio. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

Limca, a lime and lemon-flavoured drink, has crossed the Rs 2,800-crore revenue mark in 2024, helped by its expansion in rural and urban areas.

The five-decades-old brand is witnessing strong double-digit growth in key states such as Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, gaining share across both traditional trade and emerging retail formats, according to a statement released by Coca-Cola India.

Since its inception in 1971, Limca has been a driving force in strengthening the company's sparkling portfolio, with demand soaring across both urban and rural markets, it added.

Currently, Coca-Cola has three billion-dollar brands -- Thums Up, Sprite and Maaza in its India portfolio. Thums Up is now very close to becoming a $2 billion brand.

 

Maaza, Thums Up and Limca were acquired by The Coca-Cola Company in 1993, when the Atlanta-headquartered company had re-entered the Indian market, from Ramesh Chauhan of Parle Bisleri.

Coca-Cola had then bought the entire portfolio of aerated drinks from the Chauhan brothers, which also included Gold Spot.

Vinay Nair, Vice President, Franchise Operations, Developing Markets, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said Limca's story is one of resilience, reinvention, and a pursuit of excellence.

Our success is anchored in a simple but powerful playbook - innovating products that cater to evolving consumer needs, expanding distribution to both urban and rural India, and executing marketing campaigns that connect passion and purpose," he said.

In 2024 Coca-Cola extended Limca in the hydration space.

It had introduced Limca GlucoCharge, a beverage with glucose and electrolytes and its launch campaign had featured Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.

In India its beverage range includes Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Thums Up, Fanta, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, Minute Maid range of juices and Honest Tea.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 28 2025 | 9:59 PM IST

