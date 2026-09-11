Chairman OP Bhatt hid audit findings from board members, says Coforge

Coforge said OP Bhatt did not share the complete findings of the board evaluation report prepared by the internal auditor with the board and the nomination and remuneration committee (NRC), further complicating matters between the outgoing chairman and the company and raising serious governance issues at one of India’s fastest-growing mid-tier IT services firms.

The audit observations relate to the manner in which the reports and findings arising from the board evaluation exercise were circulated, presented and discussed before the NRC and the board by the NRC chair and the chairman.

Bhatt, a former chairman of State Bank of India (SBI), was also a member of the NRC, while the committee was headed by non-executive independent director DK Singh.

Coforge said the reports were available only to Singh and Bhatt, but not to other board members, including independent directors, on Bhatt’s instructions.

“The internal auditor has further observed that the manner in which the evaluation findings were presented (without sharing copies of the reports), by the chairman of the board and the NRC chair, to the NRC and the board, did not cover all relevant aspects and findings. In particular, while the chairman’s category received the lowest rating in the reports, this finding was not disclosed or discussed before the NRC or the board by the NRC chair and the chairman of the board,” the company said in a late-night filing with the BSE on Thursday.

Bhatt could not be immediately reached for comment. He, however, said earlier this week that he had always discharged his duties independently, objectively and in the best interests of the company.

The internal audit was part of the company’s second-quarter audit plan and examined the board evaluation exercise conducted under Bhatt’s guidance, as well as the report subsequently presented to directors.

It found concerns over how the report was handled, including the failure to fully disclose certain material information contained in or relating to the evaluation and the chairman’s performance.

That may have contributed to private equity firm Advent International, Coforge’s largest shareholder, voting against the reappointment of Bhatt as an independent director and chairman for another five years, through 2032, at the company’s annual general meeting (AGM).

Bhatt, who turned 75 earlier this year, was appointed an independent director for three years from May 1, 2024, and became chairman on June 29 that year. His original term was due to expire in April 2027.

His reappointment required a special resolution because of his age.

Advent owns about 20 per cent of Coforge following the company’s acquisition of Encora for about $2.35 billion last year.