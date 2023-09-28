Cognizant appoints Wipro's Jatin Dalal as its next chief financial officer

Nasdaq-listed IT major Cognizant on Thursday announced the appointment of Wipro veteran Jatin Dalal as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with the appointment anticipated to be effective December 2023. Wipro announced Dalal’s resignation last week on September 21.

Dalal will report to Ravi Kumar S, Cognizant's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), who joined the company last October after spending 20 years at Infosys. Dalal will oversee Cognizant's global financial planning and analysis, accounting and controllership, tax, treasury and internal audit, corporate development, investor relations and enterprise risk management functions.

Dalal will succeed Jan Siegmund who intends to retire in early 2024. Upon Dalal's assumption of the role of CFO, Siegmund will remain with the company as a non-executive officer and special advisor to support an orderly transition.

Dalal had served as CFO of Wipro since April 2015 and assumed additional responsibilities as president beginning in December 2019. Previously, he was CFO of Wipro's Global IT Business from 2011 to 2015 in Bengaluru, and prior to that, he served as Wipro's UK Head of Finance for the Europe region and as the Global Finance Head for the company's Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, and Manufacturing business units.

"Jatin is a highly experienced technology services CFO with a proven track record of financial and operational success in a complex and quickly evolving industry," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant. "We are pleased to welcome Jatin to Cognizant and confident he will help us achieve our goals as we continue to focus on driving revenue growth."

Dalal holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from National Institute of Technology (NIT), Surat, India as well as a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration (PGDBA) with a specialization in Finance and International Business from NMIMS, Mumbai, India. He is a Chartered Accountant (India), Cost Accountant (ICWA India), Chartered Management Accountant (CIMA-UK) and Chartered Financial Analyst (US).