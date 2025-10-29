Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 07:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cognizant raises FY guidance to 6-6.3% on AI-led client spending

Strong Q3 revenue growth and client investments in digital modernisation drive optimism

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Cognizant expects to grow between 6 and 6.3 per cent in constant currency for its full fiscal year, up from the 4–6 per cent projected three months ago, as it anticipates clients to spend more on modernising digital infrastructure with artificial intelligence (AI).
 
While the demand environment remains similar — as articulated by most IT services firms — Cognizant is banking on its business verticals to grow in tandem, supported by a strong large-deal pipeline that has been its cornerstone over the past two years.
 
Nasdaq-listed Cognizant, which follows a calendar year, reported a 7.4 per cent rise in revenue to $5.4 billion for the third quarter ended September 30. On a constant currency basis, growth was 6.5 per cent. Both figures were significantly higher than its Indian peers, signalling that the company is on track for a turnaround after years of underperformance.
 
 
Net profit, however, more than halved to $274 million from $582 million in the same period last year as the company made a $613 million provision for income taxes.
 
“This is a quarter where all segments and all geographies have grown — and that too organically,” said Chief Executive Officer Ravi Kumar.

Strong North America Performance, Broad-Based Growth
 
North America, which contributes three-fourths of Cognizant’s total revenue, grew 7.8 per cent, while continental Europe rose 4.6 per cent in constant currency. Health sciences and financial services — two of its largest business verticals — were up 5.1 per cent and 5.4 per cent, respectively.
 
Winning large deals worth $100 million and above has been a key priority for Kumar in a challenging macroeconomic environment. These cost-optimisation deals are expected to lift revenue, strengthen market share, and aid gradual margin expansion.
 
Large Deals, Margins and Hiring Plans
 
During the third quarter, Cognizant won six large deals, bringing its year-to-date total to 16, representing a 40 per cent growth in total contract value (TCV) compared with the same period last year. Total bookings were down 5 per cent to $27.5 billion.
 
Operating margins rose 140 basis points to 16 per cent during the quarter.
 
“Strong execution and cost discipline drove 70 basis points of year-on-year adjusted operating margin expansion, robust cash flow, and year-to-date adjusted EPS growth of 11 per cent,” said Chief Financial Officer Jatin Dalal.
 
For the full year, margins are expected to rise 40 basis points to 15.7 per cent.
 
Attrition fell to 14.5 per cent from 15.2 per cent sequentially, while headcount increased by 6,000 to reach 349,800. The company plans to hire 20,000 freshers this year, up from 9,000 last year.

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

