Home / Companies / News / Cognizant can use logo again: SC sets aside High Court's injunction order

Cognizant can use logo again: SC sets aside High Court's injunction order

The Supreme Court set aside a Bombay High Court order that blocked Cognizant from using a logo similar to ATYATI's mark, asking the HC to decide the case within six months

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

The case revolves around claims of trademark and copyright infringement. (Photo/Bloomberg)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday set aside a Bombay High Court ruling that had barred Cognizant Technology Solutions from using a mark claimed to closely resemble the registered “ATYATI” device mark of Atyati Technologies, Bar and Bench reported.
 
A Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and R Mahadevan said, "The order is set aside. The order under dated June 13, 2024 is restored. We are of the opinion that Division Bench erred in passing the order. This order will operate till the single judge decides the matter on merits. We request the single judge to decide the matter in six months. The single judge may decide the case without being influenced by this order."
 
 

The case

 
The case revolves around claims of trademark and copyright infringement. Atyati had alleged that Cognizant was using a logo deceptively similar to its registered ATYATI device mark.
 
In March 2024, Atyati filed a commercial intellectual property suit before the Bombay High Court. Along with the suit, it sought an interim injunction to stop Cognizant from using the logo. On March 19, 2024, a single judge granted an ex-parte ad-interim injunction, restricting Cognizant from infringing Atyati’s copyright in the artistic work forming the ATYATI mark, the news report said. 

Cognizant challenges injunction

 
Once Cognizant appeared in court, it challenged the injunction, claiming that Atyati had misrepresented the timeline of when it became aware of Cognizant’s use. Cognizant argued that Atyati knew about the logo’s use since 2022, citing a cease-and-desist notice issued by Atyati on October 30, 2023, which stated that Cognizant had adopted the mark in 2022. This contradicts Atyati’s claim that it learned about the logo only in October 2023.
 
On June 13, 2024, the single judge sided with Cognizant, vacating the injunction. The judge held that Atyati had suppressed material facts and made a false statement to secure ex-parte relief. The court reasoned that had it known about the 2022 use, it would not have granted the injunction without notice.
 

Atyati appeals

 
Atyati challenged the decision, arguing that the cease-and-desist notice only repeated information from an online article dated October 1, 2023, and that its actual knowledge of Cognizant’s logo use arose only then. Atyati also pointed out that in December 2023, Cognizant itself described the adoption of the logo as “most recently”, supporting Atyati’s claim. The company insisted there was no deliberate suppression, and any confusion was merely a matter of unclear pleadings, Bar and Bench report said.   
 

Division Bench ruling

 
A Division Bench of the then Chief Justice of Telangana High Court, Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep V Marne observed that the October 2023 notice could be interpreted in different ways and did not conclusively prove that Atyati knew of the logo in 2022. The Bench also noted that Cognizant’s December 2023 reply, calling the logo adoption “most recent", could reasonably have led Atyati to believe the use was recent. The court found the allegation of suppression to be debatable rather than conclusive.

