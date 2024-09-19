Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Combined value of top 75 brands up 19% to $450.5 bn, TCS tops chart: Report

Combined value of top 75 brands up 19% to $450.5 bn, TCS tops chart: Report

India's leading IT firm TCS remained the most valuable brand for the third straight year, folllowed by HDFC Bank, Airtel, Infosys and SBI, the report said

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS (Photo: Wikipedia)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 10:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The combined valuation of India's top 75 valuable brands has gone up at an "impressive growth" rate of 19 per cent to $450.5 billion, according to the Kantar BrandZ report.
India's leading IT firm TCS remained the most valuable brand for the third straight year, folllowed by HDFC Bank, Airtel, Infosys and SBI, the report said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"With a brand value of $49.7 billion, TCS has seen a 16 per cent rise versus last year, driven by investments in innovation, particularly in AI and digital transformation," it said.
Brands across business sectors have fuelled the growth, with 54 brands boosting their brand value over the past year, according to the Kantar BrandZ MostValuable Indian Brands Report.
 
"This impressive growth outpaces most other BrandZ rankings globally and closely mirrors the 20 per cent increase seen in the Global Top 100," it said.
Financial services brands dominate the list as 17 brands contributed 28 per cent of the ranking overall brand value. HFDC Bank is second with a valuation of $38.3 billion while state-run State Bank of India is fifth with a valuation of $18 billion. ICICI Bank has been ranked sixth with a valuation of $15.6 billion and LIC at number 10 with a valuation of $11.5 billion.

More From This Section

Harsh Goenka, RPG Enterprises Chairman

Not condolences, real change needed: Harsh Goenka on EY employee death

Supreme Court, SC

SC rejects telecom firms' pleas on AGR case, Vodafone Idea stocks tank

steel

Jindal India plans to invest Rs 1,500 crore to expand production capacity

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

IT major TCS retains position as India's most valuable brand: Kantar

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Reliance Infra board approves preferential issue worth Rs 3,014 crore

Food delivery platform Zomato has seen the fastest growth, doubling its brand value to $3.5 billion and has been ranked 31st. This is led by "relentless innovations and expansion into quick commerce.
Automotive sector is led by Maruti Suzuki, which is in 17th position, followed by Bajaj Auto which has been ranked at 20. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 78 per cent growth in brand valuation and has been ranked at 30th position.
"The success of models like XUV700, Scorpio N, and Thar, which continue to see high demand and long waiting periods, has solidified Mahindra's leadership in mid and premium SUVs," it said.
The 2024 ranking is based on opinions of 141,000 respondents on 1,535 brands across 108 categories.
Kantar is the world's leading marketing data and analytics business.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tupperware

Tupperware lenders fight over assets as company files for bankruptcy

dollars

FinOps platform Bluecopa raises $1.8 million in pre-Series A round

Salesforce

India presents opportunity, world moving into Indian era: Salesforce

ibc

NCLT grants final approval for merger of TV18 and E18 into Network18

Divestment

Indo National divests its entire 51% stake in Kineco for Rs 220 crore

Topics : Companies TCS HDFC Bank Airtel IMRB-Kantar Brand Footprint Report Infosys sbi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 10:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon