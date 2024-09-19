Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Jindal India plans to invest Rs 1,500 crore to expand production capacity

Jindal India plans to invest Rs 1,500 crore to expand production capacity

Increased focus on rapidly augmenting the nation's highway network with critical safety components such as crash barriers is a key area where Jindal India has been adding value, a spokesperson said

steel

Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 9:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jindal India, a downstream steel player, on Thursday announced its plans to invest Rs 1,500 crore to increase its annual production capacity to 1.6 million tonne.
The expansion focuses on the production of coated flat products, pipes, and crash barriers, the company said in a statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Jindal India announces a capex spend of over Rs 1,500 crore to effect a strategic capacity expansion of 0.6 Million MT, a 60 per cent increase from its current capacity of 1 million metric tonne per annum," it said.
The expansion is expected to be completed by the financial year 2025-26, while the production is slated to be started within the ongoing fiscal, it said.
 
The increased focus on rapidly augmenting the nation's highway network with critical safety components such as crash barriers is a key area where Jindal India has been adding value, a company spokesperson said.
Part of B C Jindal Group, Jindal India Limited is into manufacturing of colour-coated and galvanized steel sheets and coils, cold rolled steel, and electric resistance welding (ERW) galvanized among others.

Also Read

Jindal Steel & Power

JSPL, JRPL sign pact to invest in green hydrogen production in Odisha

Savitri Jindal filed nomination as an Independent candidate from Hisar constituency

Savitri Jindal, Surjewala's son file papers for Haryana Assembly polls

PremiumRENEWABLE ENERGY

BC Jindal Group lines up green energy foray with $2.5 bn investment

RENEWABLE ENERGY

BC Jindal Group enters renewable energy sector with $2.5 bn investment

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

Texmaco Rail and Engineering buys Jindal Rail Infra for Rs 615 crore

Topics : Jindal Group Jindal Steel Steel Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 9:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon