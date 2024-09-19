Jindal India plans to invest Rs 1,500 crore to expand production capacity

Jindal India, a downstream steel player, on Thursday announced its plans to invest Rs 1,500 crore to increase its annual production capacity to 1.6 million tonne.

The expansion focuses on the production of coated flat products, pipes, and crash barriers, the company said in a statement.

"Jindal India announces a capex spend of over Rs 1,500 crore to effect a strategic capacity expansion of 0.6 Million MT, a 60 per cent increase from its current capacity of 1 million metric tonne per annum," it said.

The expansion is expected to be completed by the financial year 2025-26, while the production is slated to be started within the ongoing fiscal, it said.