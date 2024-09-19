Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Not condolences, real change needed: Harsh Goenka on EY employee death

Not condolences, real change needed: Harsh Goenka on EY employee death

He called for implementation of mental health programmes, manageable workloads, and wellness initiatives to prioritise well-being, while also recommending support to new hires

Harsh Goenka, RPG Enterprises Chairman

Harsh Goenka, RPG Enterprises Chairman | Credit: X/@HarshGoenka

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Real change, and not condolences, is what is needed and India Inc must take steps, including setting clear work-life 'boundaries' and holding leaders responsible for toxic work environments, to foster a healthier workplace culture, RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka said on Thursday.
Reacting to the death of a 26-year-old chartered accountant, who worked with Ernst & Young, allegedly due to extreme work pressure at the firm, Goenka listed six actions, in a post on X, for India Inc to take urgently "following Anna Sebastian Perayil's of EYs tragic death to foster a healthier workplace culture".
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
He called for implementation of mental health programmes, manageable workloads, and wellness initiatives to prioritise well-being, while also recommending support to new hires by offering mentorship to help employees adjust to new roles and environments.
Asking corporates to tackle burnout, Goenka called them to "end the glorification of overwork; reward efficiency, not long hours".
Recommending fostering of open communication, he said, "Address employee concerns without fear of retaliation."

Stressing on the need for accountable leadership, Goenka said, "Hold leaders responsible for toxic work environments."

For promoting work-life balance, he said, "Set clear boundaries between work and personal time, respecting employee well-being."

"Real change, not condolences, is what's needed," Goenka noted.
Anna Sebastian Perayil, who passed her CA exams in 2023, worked at EY Pune office for four months before she succumbed. Her mother this month wrote to EY India chairman Rajiv Memani flagging the 'glorification' of overwork at the multinational consulting firm.
The Ministry of Labour & Employment on Thursday said it is investigating the alleged "unsafe and exploitative work environment".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Ernst and Young, EY

Govt probing allegations by EY employee's mom about firm's work culture

Ernst and Young, EY

EY employee death: TMC MP to raise 'toxic work culture' issue in Parliament

Stress, Depress, Sadness, Employee

EY employee's death highlights job stress: 1 in 3 Asians face burnout

Ernst & Young Global Limited (EY)

'Irreparable loss for all of us,' says EY India on death of 26-year-old CA

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Indian firms should scale AI beyond PoCs, prioritise data standardisation

Topics : ernst & young job sector Stress Manage work stress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 10:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon