IT major TCS retains position as India's most valuable brand: Kantar

With a brand value of $49.7 billion, TCS has seen a 16 per cent rise compared to last year, driven by investments in innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 9:37 PM IST

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), with a valuation of $49.7 billion, retained its position as India’s most valuable brand for the third straight year, according to the 2024 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Indian Brands report.

With this brand value, TCS has seen a 16 per cent rise versus last year, driven by investments in innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation.
According to the report, India’s top 75 most valuable brands now have a combined value of $450.5 billion, marking a 19 per cent increase from last year.

Meanwhile, Zomato is this year’s fastest riser with 100 per cent growth in brand value year-on-year to $3.5 billion. “This was due to relentless innovation and expansion into quick commerce. It has also boosted efficiency and elevated its customer experience over the last year,” the report stated.
 

Moreover, two other Indian consumer brands – Britannia and Flipkart – debuted in the global top 20 brands in their respective category – food and beverages and retail.

“It’s not enough to make consumers want to buy, brands must build their saliency and relevancy across all touchpoints, from advertising to in-store experiences. Successful brands create a consistent presence that resonates with consumers, driving both awareness and loyalty,” said Soumya Mohanty, managing director and chief client officer, insights division, South Asia at Kantar.

“Those that thrive have combined strategic reach with compelling, creative messaging to capture consumer attention and drive significant brand growth,” she added.

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 9:37 PM IST

