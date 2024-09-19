IT major TCS retains position as India's most valuable brand: Kantar

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), with a valuation of $49.7 billion, retained its position as India’s most valuable brand for the third straight year, according to the 2024 Kantar BrandZ Most Valuable Indian Brands report.

With this brand value, TCS has seen a 16 per cent rise versus last year, driven by investments in innovation, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation.

According to the report, India’s top 75 most valuable brands now have a combined value of $450.5 billion, marking a 19 per cent increase from last year.

Meanwhile, Zomato is this year’s fastest riser with 100 per cent growth in brand value year-on-year to $3.5 billion. “This was due to relentless innovation and expansion into quick commerce. It has also boosted efficiency and elevated its customer experience over the last year,” the report stated.