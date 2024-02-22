Vodafone Idea board to meet on Feb 27 to consider fundraising proposals

India's third-largest telecom operator Vodafone Idea is considering raising funds through routes including a rights issue or a further public offer of shares, the company said on Thursday.

The debt-saddled company's board will consider proposals for the fund raise on Feb. 27, it added.





Billionaire industrialist and Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla underlined the group's firm commitment to the cash-strapped telco Vodafone Idea, and asserted that efforts are on to rope in external investors. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel On how soon such investors could be onboarded, Birla told PTI, "We are making good progress but can't put in a timeline."



"We remain very committed to Vodafone Idea and like we have said in public domain, efforts are on to get outside investors," he said, while speaking at a conference here to mark the launch of the group's decorative business. The company did not say how much it will raise or when.

Vodafone Idea, which posted a quarterly loss last month and has yet to launch its 5G network, has been in talks for several months with lenders and investors to raise funds.

Larger rivals Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have rolled out their 5G services in most parts of the country.

(Inputs from Press Trust of India and Reuters)