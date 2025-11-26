myTVS eyes Africa, Europe as it plans 2,500 service centres by 2027

Multi-brand aftermarket chain myTVS, a part of the TVS Mobility group, said on Wednesday that it is eyeing a commercial launch in overseas markets like Africa and Europe as part of its overseas expansion. myTVS has set an ambitious target of having 2,500 multi-brand service networks by 2027 from around 1,200 now. This comes as the company clocked 10 million active service subscriptions out of the 52 million car service subscriptions. The overseas plans come after the company signed a deal with Transguard Group in early November aimed at transforming the automotive, aviation and supply chain sectors in the UAE.
"We will soon have commercial operations in Africa and Europe. For us, Africa and West Asia are the focus markets," said G Srinivasa Raghavan, managing director, myTVS.
Out of the total multi-brand service networks, it is already offering electric services in a considerable share of centres. “We have achieved a major milestone in the after-sales market. We have 10 million active service subscriptions. This is a big achievement for a five-year-old digital automotive platform. This tells us the aftermarket industry is truly becoming a mobility in its form completely," he said. The company is also planning to launch its Agentic AI framework soon.
TVS Mobility, headquartered in Chennai, is the holding company of the businesses managed by the T S Rajam branch of the TVS family, with a collective annual revenue of $3 billion in the mobility space. TVS Mobility is India’s largest mobility ecosystem, providing solutions across auto distribution, global supply chain solutions (auto and non-auto), services and manufacturing (tyres, tubes and rubber products).
“We have services in over 200 towns and by next year we should reach 600 towns," he added. This strategic collaboration with Transguard is designed to introduce innovative solutions, drive industry-wide efficiencies and set new benchmarks for growth and competitiveness across these key sectors.
By working together to deliver integrated automotive aftermarket digital solutions for fleets and enterprises for multiple regional industries, Transguard and myTVS intend to build a new, technology-driven platform across multiple sectors. Beyond the automotive aftermarket, the memorandum of understanding also aims to drive technology adoption across various industries, enhancing efficiency, profitability and sustainability. By leveraging myTVS’ experience and technology, the focus will be on introducing innovation in key operational areas in the UAE, including inventory management, parts and service, diagnostics, network connectivity and uptime management solutions.