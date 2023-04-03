close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Corporate India recognises need for flexibility, skilled workforce: Study

A significant percentage of organisations understand the current skills and development needs of their employees and are providing access to upskilling or reskilling opportunities

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 2:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A significant percentage of organizations understand the current skills and development needs of their employees and are providing access to upskilling or reskilling opportunities to all employees, says a study.

According to Mercer's 2023 Global Talent Trends study, 64 per cent of companies surveyed offer flexible work options for all employees and 54 per cent of organizations have total well-being initiatives.

Mercer conducts a comprehensive Global Talent Trends study that includes the perspectives of CXOs, HR leaders and experts, and employees.

As many as 124 HR leaders participated in the pulse survey, representing approximately 8,00,000 employees across technology, auto, manufacturing, professional and financial services sectors.

Amid external challenging environmental situations laden with inflation, recession and tight labour market concerns, 45 per cent of the companies in India are redesigning work with employee well-being in mind such as realistic workload, no-meeting days, and positive work environment, said Shanthi Naresh, Partner at Mercer Career India.

As per the survey findings, 93 per cent of the respondents are focusing on how their benefit offerings can better support employee attraction, retention and engagement in 2023.

Also Read

Workplace harassment widespread, especially among young, migrants: Survey

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates second unit of TNPL hardwood pulp mill

Rajasthan's Dr. Kriti Bharti bags Global Youth Human Rights Champion Award

Necessary to include human rights issues in climate policies: NHRC

On average, Haryana sees 100 stubble fires per day; farmers blame govt

Mahindra records rise in total sales by 21% in March to 66,091 units

SAIL produces record 18.28 MT crude steel; 19.40 MT hot metal in FY23

VE Commercial Vehicles posts 35.2% rise in sales at 11,906 units in March

Zoho expands rural initiatives, opens new hub offices, schooling centres

Jefferies assigns Rs 134-224 per share for Jio Financial Services

Furthermore, it is seen that the majority of the companies in India are currently providing support for employees' mental health and establishing innovations to help address health conditions including 21 per cent of them investing in new health and risk protection programs for the organisation.

Another important aspect for companies in India to focus on and progress, is flexibility at the workplace as employees are now greatly valuing the ability to work from anywhere.

It has emerged as the number one reason for employees to willingly forgo a raise, the study said.

An upward trend post-pandemic has been observed in respect to supporting flexible workforces (expats, digital nomads among others), with 62 per cent of organisations indicating that they are supporting the needs of their mobile workforce better.

"In an economically challenging situation, if organizations are looking for ways to identify non-monetary drivers that can engage and retain employees, then investing in supporting flexible workforces certainly seems to be an area of opportunity," Shanthi Naresh added.

Topics : corporate | Indian workforce

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 1:42 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Reliance Capital second auction starts Tuesday amid Torrent litigation

Reliance Capital
2 min read

Corporate India recognises need for flexibility, skilled workforce: Study

Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Mahindra records rise in total sales by 21% in March to 66,091 units

Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra
1 min read

SAIL produces record 18.28 MT crude steel; 19.40 MT hot metal in FY23

SAIL
1 min read

VE Commercial Vehicles posts 35.2% rise in sales at 11,906 units in March

VE Commercial Vehicles
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Meesho building portfolio to tap next billion users: CXO Utkrishta Kumar

Utkrishta Kumar, CXO, Business at Meesho
4 min read
Premium

FY24 procurement target through GeM likely to set at Rs 2.5 trillion

software providers, Government e-Marketplace, GeM platform, GeM, online marketplace, online vendors, e-commerce, online portal
3 min read

UBS likely to cut workforce by 20-30% after Credit Suisse takeover

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read
Premium

India not prepared for full force of artificial intelligence adoption

Chart
4 min read

Nestle to Tata, big FMCG firms race to acquire maker of Ching's Secret

The Centre’s net borrowing target for FY23 is Rs 11.58 trillion and gross borrowing target is Rs 14.95 trillion.
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon