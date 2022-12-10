Rajasthan's Dr. Kriti Bharti bags Global Youth Human Rights Champion Award

PRI ECO GEN NAT .NEWDELHI DCM9 Dr. Kriti Bharti Rajasthan's Warrior Dr. Kriti Bharti honored with Geneva's Global Youth Champion Award Geneva Center for awarded three personalities in the world on International Day, With Dr. Kriti Bharti, India debuts at Geneva's Global Youth Human Rights Champion Awards, She is the first & only Indian to have received the coveted Human Rights award New Delhi (India), December 10: Dr.Kriti Bharti, Managing Trustee and globally renowned Rehabilitation Psychologist of the Saarthi Trust, based out of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, was conferred upon with the Global Youth Human Rights Champion Award. The award was given away by the Geneva Center for Human Rights & Global Dialogue through a virtually organized ceremony on the occasion of Human Rights Day (December 10). The significance of the award can be gauged by the fact that Dr. Bharti is the sole Indian to have made it to the prestigious list of three global winners. Along with Dr. Kriti Bharti, Jose Quisocala from Peru & Stacy Dina Owino from Kenya also featured in the list of global winners. Dr. Kriti Bharti, Managing Trustee of the Saarthi Trust, is a globally renowned child and women rights activist as she crusades for children & helps them get freed from the clutches of Child Marriage'. The Geneva Center for Human Rights and Global Dialogue, an international organization based out of Geneva, Switzerland, selected eight human rights activists on various parameters out of hundreds of entries from around the world. After hefty deliberations, the jury selected three personalities from around the world for the Global Youth Human Rights Award 2022. Dr. Kriti Bharti, who was also featured in the list of 100 Most Inspirational Women by BBC Hindi & has made it to the list of World's Top Ten Activists by the USA based TAFFD magazine for her out-&-out campaign to abolish the bane of from India, has also been actively involved in the annulment of child marriages that have already taken place. Global Appreciation for Dr. Kriti Bharti's campaign On the occasion of International Human Rights Day, distinguished guests from the Geneva Center for Human Rights and Global Dialogue lauded the efforts of Dr. Kriti Bharti. Geneva Center Executive Director Dr. U Palwankar, BOM Chairman Ambassador Ghazi Zomaa, Jury Member Dharmadasa of War Affected Foundation, Syed Maosoomi of UN Research Institute, Activist Vishakha Dharmadasa, Alex Ayub of Kenya and other public representatives of Geneva and international celebrities were present in the program. should cease to exist only in books: Dr. Kriti Bharti During the award ceremony, held virtually, Dr. Kriti Bharti appealed for the concerted efforts at the global level to eradicate the evil practice of child marriage. She bats for complete eradication of child marriage from the globe. She said that it is her dream that one day child marriage should be seen only in books. It is noteworthy that Dr. Kriti Bharti's name goes down in history books as a crusader who annulled India's first Child Marriage. As on date, she has annulled 47 child marriages and prevented more than 1600 child marriages. The fire-brand child-right crusader has been on a spree of annulling child marriages as she takes the evil head-on. She has been a warrior-of-sorts to have taken on the deadliest of enemies favouring the evil practice & hasn't budged despite gravest of threats. Not only does Dr. Kriti featured in globally renowned publications, but she studs the Limca Book of Records, World Records India, India Book of Records and seven other international and national record books. Dr. Kriti's campaign was also included in the curriculum of the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) Board. A significant number of Bollywood and Hollywood stars namely Quantico famed Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Oberoi, Vidhya Balan have been highly appreciative of her work. Also, various international, national & regional channels like Zee TV and Colors have awarded her in various capacities. Formerly, she has been a recipient of various accolades including Marwar Ratna, Mewar Ratna of the Rajgharana's of Mewar and Marwar. (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and

