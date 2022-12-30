Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates second unit of TNPL hardwood pulp mill

Chief Minister M K on Thursday inaugurated the second unit of Newsprint and Papers (TNPL) hardwood pulp mill, which has been built at a cost of Rs 1,385 crore at Mondipatti village in Tiruchirapalli.

The project includes a hardwood pulp plant with a capacity of 400 metric tonnes, a chemical recovery boiler and its accessories. All the plant and machinery installed are being operated with state-of-the-art control systems.

The company said in a statement that the expansion was completed in a short time despite the Covid-19 pandemic. “Upon commencement of this plant, TNPL Unit II has transformed into an integrated pulp and paper board mill,” it added.

The project will create direct and indirect employment opportunities for 500 persons, the company said.

The multi-layer double coated board plant of TNPL Unit 2, with a production capacity of 2,00,000 MT per annum, commenced production in 2016.

As a next phase of growth, TNPL had proposed a mill expansion plan at a capital outlay of Rs 2,520 crore. This is to be implemented in two phases.

“The project will result in overall enhancement of product quality, at a reduced cost of production. The installation of these Units will increase the efficiency and productivity of the paper board unit. This project was undertaken to fulfil the requirement of hardwood pulp,” it said.