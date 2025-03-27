Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / CPP Investments to invest Rs 2,080 cr in National Highways Infra Trust

CPP Investments to invest Rs 2,080 cr in National Highways Infra Trust

CPP Investments is a global investment management organisation. This is CPP Investments' third follow-on investment since its initial investment in NHIT in 2021

National highway

The investment is part of NHIT’s institutional placement and will be used to partially fund the acquisition of 11 operating toll roads currently owned by NHAI

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) has announced a follow-on investment of Rs 2,080 crore (C$346 million) in the units of National Highways Infra Trust (NHIT), an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) sponsored by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
 
This marks CPP Investments’ third follow-on investment since its initial commitment to NHIT in 2021. CPP Investments is a global investment management organisation that manages the assets of the Canada Pension Plan.
 
The investment is part of NHIT’s institutional placement and will be used to partially fund the acquisition of 11 operating toll roads currently owned by NHAI.
 
 
Following this investment, CPP Investments will continue to hold a 25 per cent stake in NHIT, with its cumulative investment increasing to Rs 5,760 crore (C$960 million).
 
“India remains a strategic focus for CPP Investments, with infrastructure such as toll roads playing a key role in driving the country’s rapid economic growth. We believe this follow-on investment is an excellent opportunity to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for the CPP Fund,” said James Bryce, managing director and head of infrastructure at CPP Investments.

Also Read

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Indian roads will surpass US quality within two years: Nitin Gadkari

road construction, highway construction

Govt proposes returning unused National Highway land to owners after 5 yrs

PremiumNational highway

New national highway project awards rebound after year-long slump

Adani Group

Adani top bidder for 124-km NH stretch in Tamil Nadu, offers Rs 1,692 cr

The National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) plan to switch to satellite-based toll collection system will not just eliminate the physical toll booths and the road congestion, but will also offer a significant opportunity to insurance companies

NHAI prepays Rs 56,000 cr to lenders in FY25 to save Rs 1,200 cr interest

 
NHIT recently concluded its fourth round of fundraising at an enterprise value of around Rs 18,380 crore, making it the largest monetisation transaction in the history of India’s road sector. With the completion of this round, NHIT’s total realised value across the four rounds stands at over Rs 46,000 crore.
 
In the current round, NHIT raised Rs 8,340 crore in unit capital from domestic and international investors, along with Rs 10,040 crore in debt from domestic lenders. These proceeds will be used to acquire national highway stretches at a total concession value of Rs 17,738 crore, including a premium of Rs 97 crore.
 
Units were subscribed by both existing and new investors, including domestic pension and provident funds such as Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), L&T PF, Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Karamchari PF, and Indian Oil Corporation PF; insurance firms such as Axis Max Life Insurance; banks and financial institutions including National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, Axis Bank, and IndusInd Bank; and mutual and investment funds like Nippon India, Baroda BNP Paribas, Nuvama, and White Oak Capital. Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, NHIT’s existing foreign investor, also participated in the round to its maximum allowable limit.
 
EPFO’s Rs 2,035 crore commitment marked its first-ever investment in an InvIT.
 
The acquisition of the 11 road assets will expand NHIT’s portfolio from 15 to 26 operating toll roads, comprising 41 toll plazas. All assets have been acquired from NHAI. Post-transaction, NHIT’s total portfolio will span over 2,345 kilometres across 12 Indian states, with concession periods ranging between 20 and 30 years.
 

More From This Section

Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Associates

Jaiprakash Associates' valuation takes hit on sports city land cancellation

Spicejet

SpiceJet, Willis Lease settle dispute; insolvency case to be withdrawn

ondc

Retail growth slows on ONDC as platform caps financial incentives

IndusInd Bank

Insider trading glare on senior IndusInd Bank officials. What do rules say?

Adarsh Narahari, founder and managing director of Primus

Primus launches B'luru's 1st multi-generational community 'Primus Sangama'

Topics : National Highways Investment Infra Projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuyAssam Gunotsav Result 2025What is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon