Jaiprakash Associates' valuation takes hit on sports city land cancellation

Jaiprakash Associates' valuation takes hit on sports city land cancellation

The company has received expressions of interest from around 24 suitors this week, including Jindal Power, Adani Group, Suraksha Group, and Torrent Group

Jaypee Group, Jaiprakash Associates

JAL was admitted into the corporate insolvency resolution process on June 3, 2023. (Photo: Wikipedia)

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The valuation of Jaiprakash Associates’ (JAL) assets has taken a hit following a recent Allahabad High Court order upholding the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority’s (YEA) decision to cancel the allotment of 1,000 hectares (approximately 2,471 acres) of land granted to the company for its sports city project near New Delhi.
 
The cancellation of this prime land is expected to adversely impact JAL’s overall valuation. The company has received expressions of interest from around 24 suitors this week, including Jindal Power, Adani Group, Suraksha Group, and Torrent Group. “We are reviewing the order, as it will directly impact the company’s valuation when financial bids are invited,” said a suitor on condition of anonymity.
 
 
JAL was admitted into the corporate insolvency resolution process on June 3, 2023. Total claims filed against the company amount to Rs 64,552 crore, of which Rs 51,512 crore have been admitted by the insolvency authorities, according to the court order.
 
Apart from its real estate assets, JAL owns cement manufacturing units with a combined capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum, in addition to power, road, fertiliser, and tunnel projects. The company employs 19,154 people and reported total assets worth Rs 36,140 crore and revenue of Rs 6,568 crore as of March 2024, as per a presentation on its website.
 
Suitors will now be granted access to the company’s data room by the insolvency professional, after which final bids will be invited for its assets. The disputed land was allotted in 2008 for mixed-use development, including sports infrastructure, residential, and commercial facilities. YEA cancelled the allotment due to non-payment of dues and JAL’s failure to develop the mandatory core sports facilities within the stipulated timeline. Despite JAL’s appeal for partial cancellation, the court on March 10 upheld full cancellation.

Meanwhile, a consortium of lenders, including State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Axis Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India, and others, transferred JAL’s unpaid loans and related financial assets to National Asset Reconstruction Ltd on March 11. This transfer includes securities, pledged shares, guarantees, and receivables pledged as collateral.
 
JAL’s real estate assets near the upcoming Jewar International Airport have drawn considerable interest, offering access to a wide demographic base. The company also owns hotels in the National Capital Region (NCR), including properties in Delhi’s Basant Lok Complex and near the airport, which benefit from high occupancy due to their strategic locations.
 
Beyond real estate, JAL operates cement units with captive power plants, leveraging significant limestone reserves in major cement-consuming states such as Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh to enhance operational efficiency. The company also maintains a strong presence in the hydropower and construction sectors, offering suitors a platform for expansion backed by a history of profitability, the presentation noted.
 

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

