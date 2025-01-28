Business Standard

Cred first non-bank to offer CBDC, launches e-rupee wallet for users

The company stated that the product was developed in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Yes Bank

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

Fintech platform Cred on Tuesday launched a beta version of its e₹ wallet for select users, becoming the first non-bank platform to offer the central bank digital currency (CBDC).
 
The company stated that the product was developed in collaboration with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Yes Bank.
 
Yes Bank will function as the sponsor bank and enable CBDC issuance for Cred. At present, Cred operates as a third-party application provider (TPAP) on India’s real-time payment system, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).
 
The beta roll-out comes over 10 months after the central bank proposed making CBDC-R (CBDC-Retail) accessible to a broader population by allowing non-bank payment system operators to offer CBDC wallets. Non-bank payment system operators include TPAPs like PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm, among others.
 
 
“CRED members whitelisted for the beta can pay UPI-linked bank accounts and send/receive money to other CBDC wallets,” the Bengaluru-based fintech firm said in a statement.

Users can create and load their e₹ wallets via UPI after completing video Know Your Customer (KYC).
 
The wallet supports transactions of up to Rs 10,000 per transfer with a daily limit of Rs 50,000. Cred said that future updates will enable programmable merchant payments, CRED Pay integration, and PIN-less transactions below Rs 500.
 
The wallet will be made available to all platform users in the coming months.
 
“The e₹ wallet is a milestone in India's financial evolution. With the support of RBI, we're enabling the creditworthy to shape the future of digital currency in the world's fastest-growing economy. Our goal is to make e₹ transactions frictionless and drive its adoption among the most creditworthy Indians,” said Kunal Shah, founder of Cred.
 
The RBI launched a pilot for wholesale CBDC in November 2022 and for retail CBDC in December 2022.
 
The retail CBDC pilot saw the number of customers grow to 5 million by June 2024 from 1.3 million a year earlier, while the number of merchants increased to 0.42 million from 0.3 million, according to the RBI’s Currency and Finance report.
 
India is among 36 countries currently in the pilot stage for CBDCs.
 

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 2:59 PM IST

