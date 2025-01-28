Business Standard

Home / Companies / News / Hatsun Agro acquires Milk Mantra for Rs 233 crore, expands presence in East

Hatsun Agro acquires Milk Mantra for Rs 233 crore, expands presence in East

This strategic acquisition strengthens HAP's presence in the Eastern Indian dairy market and underscores its mission of delivering fresh, high-quality dairy products to customers

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd (HAP), a leading dairy company, has announced the completion of the acquisition of Milk Mantra Dairy and its innovative dairy brand "Milky Moo," known for its commitment to quality in milk procurement and sales, for Rs 233 crore.
 
This strategic acquisition strengthens HAP's presence in the Eastern Indian dairy market and underscores its mission of delivering fresh, high-quality dairy products to customers.
 
Srikumar Misra, founder of Milk Mantra, said: "Milk Mantra has always been about building a purpose-driven dairy foods brand, pioneering an ethical milk sourcing model, empowering farmers, and ensuring superior quality dairy products for our consumers. Acquisition by Hatsun Agro Product Ltd is a natural progression of our vision to scale our impact and innovation across a broader market. HAP has visionary leadership and extensive resources that will further elevate the value delivered to consumers and farmers alike. We are happy for the future of Milky Moo and our ecosystem in this transformative transaction, not just for Odisha but beyond."
 
 
R G Chandramogan, chairman of Hatsun Agro Product Ltd, stated: "With Milk Mantra, HAP is now present beyond our strong position in South and West India, establishing a robust presence in Eastern India. Odisha is a prosperous cow milk belt and a growing economy. We are excited that a strong brand like Milky Moo is added to our portfolio, which includes Arun, ibaco, Hatsun, and Arokya. We are committed to expanding and growing the dairy landscape in Odisha. Logistically, it also provides an opportunity to strengthen markets like northern Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and adjoining states, where Arun Ice Cream is already present."
 
With this acquisition, HAP will start with a sizeable market share, a wide distribution and procurement network, and two strategically located processing facilities in Odisha, leveraging the Milky Moo brand's established strong market presence.   

HAP procures milk from select, high-quality cattle, sourced directly from around 4,00,000 farmers chosen with care. Its portfolio includes: 

Arun Ice Creams – South India’s leading ice cream brand 

Arokya Milk and Milk Products – The country’s largest private-sector milk brand 

Hatsun Dairy Products – A rapidly growing, diverse portfolio of dairy products. 

ibaco – A premium chain of ice cream outlets enabling consumers to create their own ice cream sundaes 

Aniva – A range of deliciously flavoured whey drinks 

HAP Daily – With over 3,900 outlets, HAP Daily has expanded its reach in traditionally strong markets like Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana and has begun making inroads into Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, and Bihar.

 
 

Topics : Hatsun Agro Product Hatsun Agro milk milk consumption

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

