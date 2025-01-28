Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata's Jaguar Land Rover plans to raise $500 million through offshore loan

Tata's Jaguar Land Rover plans to raise $500 million through offshore loan

Proceeds raised will partially refinance an existing $800 million loan maturing in January

Jaguar Land Rover, Tata

The financing may be for a four-year term, according to people familiar with the deal, adding that details could change. | Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Chien Mi Wong and Saikat Das 
Jaguar Land Rover Automotive, the British arm of Tata Motors Ltd, is planning to raise $500 million through an offshore loan, according to a company statement, joining a flurry of dollar debt deals from Indian conglomerates.   
Proceeds raised will partially refinance an existing $800 million loan maturing in January. The company is in talks with a group of banks, with which it has relationships, according to the statement issued by the company in response to a Bloomberg query. 
 
The financing may be for a four-year term, according to people familiar with the deal, adding that details could change.
 
 
Jaguar Land Rover’s facility adds to a busy period for Indian borrowers, with Reliance Industries and Greenko Energy Holdings’s founders also tapping foreign debt amid tight domestic liquidity, which has recently showed signs of easing. In 2024, Indian borrowers raised $23.3 billion via offshore loans versus $29.2 billion the prior year, and $14.4 billion in 2022, according to Bloomberg-compiled data.  Moody’s Ratings and S&P Global Ratings both have positive credit outlooks on the borrower. S&P lifted Jaguar’s rating to investment grade last year. 

More From This Section

Flipkart

Flipkart has ended its partnership with us: Medicine e-tailer Sastasundar

Guruprasad Mudlapur, Managing Director, Bosch Ltd and president of Bosch Group in India

Bosch Q3 results: Net profit dips 12% to Rs 458 cr, revenue at Rs 4,466 cr

Adani Green Energy, Adani Power

Sri Lanka to renegotiate wind power purchase pact with Adani Green Energy

q3

Sundaram Home Finance Q3 results: N et profit at Rs 62.55 cr

Vedanta

Vedanta's Rs 1 trillion aluminium refinery to be built in Odisha's Raygada

Topics : Jaguar Land Rover India Tata group offshore investments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIsro MissionLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon