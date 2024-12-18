Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Edu loan provider Credila suspects fraud, sets aside Rs 80 cr provision

Edu loan provider Credila suspects fraud, sets aside Rs 80 cr provision

IPO-bound overseas education loan company Credila suspected fraud during the September quarter

Fraud, Online scam,scam

Fraud (Photo: Shutterstock)

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Overseas education loan provider Credila Financial Services, formerly known as HDFC Credila, has uncovered suspected fraud cases in its loan portfolio, the company said in its financial results filing for the quater that ended on September 30, 2024. The company, currently preparing for its initial public offering (IPO), disclosed in its September quarter report that it has set aside a provision of Rs 80 crore to address potential losses linked to these cases. 
"We draw your attention to note 9 which describes the ongoing investigation in respect of certain suspected fraud cases in the Company's loan portfolio. Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter," Credila said.
 
 

Loan fraud investigation underway

The suspected fraud is now under investigation following guidelines outlined in the Master Directions on Fraud Risk Management in Non-Banking Financial Companies, issued on 15 July 2024. These regulations mandate thorough fraud monitoring and reporting processes.
 
While the investigation examines possible involvement of employees or officers, Credila stated that, based on its evaluation, no further material financial impact is expected at this stage. The lender has refrained from disclosing specific details of the suspected fraud cases.
 

Background of Credila

Established in 2006, Credila specialises in education loans, having financed over 178,000 Indian students across 4,600 institutes in 63 countries. In June 2023, it was acquired from the HDFC Group by a consortium led by Swedish investment firm EQT and India-based private equity player ChrysCapital for Rs 9,060 crore.
 
The company's 2023-24 education loan disbursements rose 76 per cent year-on-year to Rs 14,089 crore. Loan repayments, including pre-payments, also increased by 23 per cent to Rs 2,554 crore.
 
In the September quarter, Credila reported an interest income of Rs 1,067.57 crore, marking a 78 per cent growth from the corresponding period in the previous year.
 

Credila IPO plans

Credila is set to go public in 2025 and has appointed Jefferies, Citi, Axis Capital, IIFL Capital, and BofA Securities as advisors for its IPO, which is expected to raise over Rs 5,000 crore.

Also Read

Class, Classroom, Education, School

Cabinet approves PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme for students; know all about it

Students, Education, Study

PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme approved to provide collateral-free student loans

Education loan

Lack funds for education? Here's all you need to know about education loans

PremiumInternational students — long the golden goose for universities and colleges in advanced economies — face an increasingly uncertain future as governments seek easy targets to rein in surging immigration.

Education loan book of NBFCs to cross Rs 60,000 cr but growth slowing

Amit Shah, Home Minister

LIVE news: Amit Shah to address a press conference at 5:30 PM at BJP HQ

Topics : Education loans fraud IPOs BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO listingIGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon