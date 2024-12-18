Business Standard
Pawan Hans secures Rs 2,000 cr contract for ONGC offshore helicopter ops

Pawan Hans will deploy made-in-India Dhruv NG helicopters, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

Government-owned helicopter service provider Pawan Hans Ltd has secured a 10-year contract worth over Rs 2,000 crore to supply four Dhruv NG helicopters, manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), to the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), according to news agency PTI.
 
A report by Hindu Businessline suggests the contracts may be worth at least Rs 2,141 crore.
 
These helicopters will support ONGC’s offshore operations, primarily transporting personnel to and from offshore duty locations.
 

Dhruv NG helicopters debut in offshore ops

This contract, awarded through a global bidding process, will see Pawan Hans deploy Dhruv NG helicopters, the civilian version of HAL’s Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Mk III. The Dhruv NG features advanced technology, including Shakti engines and a civil-certified glass cockpit. These engines are designed for superior performance in challenging environments, while the glass cockpit enhances safety and ease of operation for pilots.
 
 
Although Dhruv NG helicopters have been operational in civilian services since 2003, this agreement marks their debut in offshore operations, which have traditionally relied on foreign-made helicopters from manufacturers such as Agusta-Leonardo, Airbus/Eurocopter, and Bell.
 

335 made-in-India helicopters currently in service

The Dhruv series has an impressive operational record, with over 375,000 cumulative flight hours logged by more than 335 units currently in service. The ALH Mk III variant, extensively used by the Indian defence forces, has proven its capabilities in demanding environments. Its civilian counterpart, Dhruv NG, is expected to deliver similar reliability and performance in offshore settings.
 
ONGC issued the notification of award for the helicopters earlier this year, the report by the Hindu Businessline said. The new helicopters are expected to commence operations in 2025, specifically for crew change services at offshore oil and gas platforms.
 
Pawan Hans Ltd, under the administrative control of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, is India’s largest helicopter company. It operates a fleet of 46 helicopters across various sectors, including oil and gas exploration for companies like ONGC, British Gas, and HOECL.
 

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 3:06 PM IST

