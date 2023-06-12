Credit Suisse's Mihir Doshi to head combined UBS India business

Doshi’s appointment would signal continuity and assuage concerns among Credit Suisse employees in the country regarding changes that are likely to be made post-takeover, including redundancies.



UBS Group AG has picked Credit Suisse Group AG’s India head for the last 17 years to helm the combined businesses of the Swiss lenders in the country as their merger formally closed. Mihir Doshi, managing director and country chief executive of Credit Suisse since 2006, will take over as the head of the combined business from July 1, a spokesperson for the lender said on Monday.