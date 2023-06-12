Indian small-cap Urja Global's shares jump on Tesla-deal confusion

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of Indian small-cap renewable energy company Urja Global jumped nearly 40% in two sessions following a deal with Gurugram-based Tesla Power India, which some investors mistook for U.S. automaker Tesla.
Urja on June 8 said it signed an agreement to manufacture and supply batteries with Tesla Power India, which has global headquarters in Delaware in the United States.
"Investors misinterpreted this deal with the real Tesla, leading Urja stock to rally," said Prashanth Tapse, vice president of research at Mehta Equities.
Over 26 million shares were traded in three sessions starting June 6 in the run up to the order announcement by Urja, while about 9.4 million shares have been traded since the announcement.
Urja shares were up 27.6% this year at 12.70 rupees. The small-cap stock was down 52% in 2022.
Also Read
Why is Tesla so confused about Indian market? Challenges and opportunities
Tesla recalls 1.1 million electric cars from China over braking defect
After China, Tesla now announces price cuts on its electric vehicles in US
Tesla raises US prices on Model S, X, and Y EVs: All you need to know
After Centre's demand, Tesla agrees to set up vendor base in India: Report
Reliance Nippon Life declares Rs 344 crore bonus to policyholders
JTL Industries to add 2MT capacity by Dec as part of Rs 330 cr capex
Mortgage lender HDFC raises over Rs 13,000 cr through 10-year bonds
Reliance suspends Sikka port's diesel, oil products exports due to cyclone
SJVN Green Energy bagged 200 MW wind energy project worth Rs 1,400 cr
(Reporting by Sethuraman NR in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)