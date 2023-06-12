close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

FinEzzy aims to disburse Rs 1,500 cr in loans against mutual funds

Fintech firm FinEzzy aims to disburse Rs 1,500 crore in loans against mutual funds over the next year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
investments, mutual funds

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 11:17 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fintech firm FinEzzy aims to disburse Rs 1,500 crore in loans against mutual funds over the next year.

This announcement comes as FinEzzy launches its mobile app, introducing a comprehensive personal finance platform, the company statement said.

Individual investors can now obtain loans against their mutual fund portfolio, eliminating the need to liquidate their holdings and providing a much-needed alternative to meet their financial requirements, it said.

This empowers users to negotiate and secure the most favourable loan terms, creating a transparent and competitive lending environment that puts the power back into the hands of individual investors, it said.

The company claimed that the entire loan process is designed to be seamless, fast, reliable and secure.

By embracing a fully digital approach, users can complete the loan application process in under 15 minutes, eliminating the hassles of paperwork, it said.

Also Read

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

RBI policy: How a repo rate hike/cut impacts your home loans and EMIs

Active mid-cap, small-cap schemes fly high with 'benchmark-beating' returns

The reason you must hold on to equity funds despite turbulence in 2023

Indian small-cap Urja Global's shares jump on Tesla-deal confusion

Reliance Nippon Life declares Rs 344 crore bonus to policyholders

JTL Industries to add 2MT capacity by Dec as part of Rs 330 cr capex

Mortgage lender HDFC raises over Rs 13,000 cr through 10-year bonds

Reliance suspends Sikka port's diesel, oil products exports due to cyclone

FinEzzy utilises one-time-password (OTP) based consents to securely fetch holdings from Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTAs) and retrieve necessary documents from government repositories for Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mutul Fund loans

First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 11:17 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Indian small-cap Urja Global's shares jump on Tesla-deal confusion

Tesla, elon Musk
1 min read

Reliance Nippon Life declares Rs 344 crore bonus to policyholders

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
1 min read

JTL Industries to add 2MT capacity by Dec as part of Rs 330 cr capex

steel company, steel firms, ArcelorMittal, JSW Steel
3 min read

Most Popular

Mirae Asset infuses fresh capital of Rs 1,240 cr in its Indian broking arm

Mirae Asset Financial Services
2 min read

Concor disinvestment plan hits roadblocks, may be delayed indefinitely

Concor
3 min read

Amara Raja targets 150% rise in lead acid battery sales, plans expansion

Harshavardhana Gourineni, Executive Director - Automotive and Industrial Batteries of Amara Raja
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon