close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Crisil reports 20% rise in net profit to Rs 145.8 cr in Jan-Mar quarter

Rating agency Crisil on Tuesday reported a nearly 20 per cent on-year rise in net profit to Rs 145.8 crore in the first quarter ending March 2023.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Crisil

Crisil

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 9:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rating agency Crisil on Tuesday reported a nearly 20 per cent on-year rise in net profit to Rs 145.8 crore in the first quarter ending March 2023.

The company said consolidated income for the quarter rose by 19.1 per cent to Rs 732.2 crore compared to the year-ago period.

Amish Mehta, the managing director & chief executive said the company saw growth across businesses stemming from demand for insights and analytics, amid macro and global market uncertainties.

However, he warned of cloudy days saying flanks of caution are building up because of the imminent slowdown in developed economies, and the lagged effect of the past repo rate hikes is expected to manifest through domestic demand in the months ahead.

Corporate bond issuances grew 48 per cent by quantum in the first quarter on-year, and 8 per cent by the number of issuers. Bank credit continues to grow well, leading to healthy uptick in bank loan ratings, all this will have the economy clipping at 6 percent this fiscal.

Also Read

Crisil Sept-quarter net profit jumps 31% to Rs 148 cr, income up 23.9%

OEMs to drive 16-18% rise in auto-parts MSME revenues: CRISIL SME Tracker

Toll operators in India to see a revenue jump of 16-18% in FY23: CRISIL

India Inc's key credit ratio moderated sharply in 2nd half of FY23: Crisil

Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY

Delhi govt orders audit of power subsidy released to discoms in 6 yrs

Vedanta expects to start building semiconductor plant by Oct-Dec quarter

Elon Musk's Twitter to label, limit visibility of 'hateful' tweets

Jakson Green developing green hydrogen refuelling station in New Delhi

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for generic female hormone in US market

Topics : Crisil | Q4 Results

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 9:12 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Essar Oil appoints corporate governance expert Tony Fountain to board

Tony Fountain
2 min read

Tyre stocks may rerate on sustained demand momentum, margin gains

Tyre
3 min read

SBI approves fund raise of up to $2 billion for FY24 through bonds

State Bank of India
1 min read

Johnson-Johnson sales in US rise 10%, health care giant raises dividend

JOHNSON & JOHNSON
2 min read

Tata Coffee reports 20% rise in profit on strong demand for March quarter

tata, tata group
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Hello Mumbai! From CEOs to vada pav, Apple CEO Cook gets a taste of India

tim cook, madhuri
3 min read
Premium

Railways dials Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel for 1.1 million connections

Konkan Railway
3 min read
Premium

Global non-leather footwear makers put best foot forward in Tamil Nadu

Shoes, footwear
3 min read

Air India revamps pay structure of pilots, crew; announces reward, bonus

Air India
3 min read
Premium

Blinkit shuts some Gurugram dark stores for good as delivery workers strike

Zomato-owned Blinkit to deliver printouts at your home in 10 minutes
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon