Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Crisil upgrades rating on Vedanta's long-term debt instruments to 'AA'

Crisil upgrades rating on Vedanta's long-term debt instruments to 'AA'

Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday said that Crisil Ratings Ltd has upgraded its rating on the company's long-term bank facilities and debt instruments.

Vedanta

Vedanta(Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday said that Crisil Ratings Ltd has upgraded its rating on the company's long-term bank facilities and debt instruments.

Improved capital structure, better financial flexibility and strong volume growth are the key reasons for the upgrade.

Crisil has upgraded its rating on Vedanta's long-term bank facilities and debt instruments to AA from 'AA-', the rating agency said.

"The rating upgrade factors the expected material improvement in the consolidated operating profitability (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation or Ebitda) of Vedanta along with improved capital structure with reduction in debt and leverage to below rating thresholds," Crisil said in its rating rationale.

 

This is the second upgrade for Vedanta by a major credit agency in the last three months.

In September, ICRA had upgraded Vedanta Ltd's long-term credit rating to AA from AA-, citing company's strengthened credit profile.

More From This Section

electric vehicle

Lectrix EV plans to raise $100 million to fund next phase of growth

fintech

Fintech firm MODIFI targets to finance 5,000 SMEs in next 2-3 years

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor joins hands with IITs on battery, electrification research

Adani group

Adani Group firms' balance sheet improved in 2 years; debt rose: Bernstein

Mahindra

Mahindra names its new electric car BE 6E, and IndiGo decides to sue

UK-based Vedanta Resources, the parent of India's Vedanta, has raised USD 800 million from global investors through a new bond issue.

The proceeds will be used to prepay the company's outstanding debt due in 2028. In September, Vedanta raised USD 900 million, the company's first dollar bond issue in more than two years, to prepay existing bonds.

Vedanta Ltd has operations in multiple countries in the sectors like oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, iron ore, steel and aluminium.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Tata Steel, manufacturing, metals, jobs, workers, labour

Here's why Nifty Metal index rose over 1% on November 26; details inside

Vedanta

Vedanta Q2 results: Mining co swings into black, posts Rs 4,352 cr profit

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests buying these three stocks on Nov 7

Vedanta

Vedanta Resources gets $900 mn via first dollar bond issue to prepay loans

Vedanta Aluminium CEO John Slaven. Photo: PTI

Demerger of Vedanta's key businesses likely to happen by end of FY25

Topics : Vedanta Limited Debt Crisil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon