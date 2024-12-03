Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Lectrix EV plans to raise $100 million to fund next phase of growth

Lectrix EV plans to raise $100 million to fund next phase of growth

The company plans to invest the capital to enhance the dealership network and set up swapping infrastructure in about 100 cities

electric vehicle

The company has invested around Rs 300 crore in the business from internal accruals so far. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lectrix EV, the e-mobility arm of SAR Group, plans to raise around $100 million (over Rs 800 crore) from external sources next year to fund its next phase of growth, according to founder Rakesh Malhotra.

The company has invested around Rs 300 crore in the business from internal accruals so far.

"I would say we are within 12 months from raising a sizable round of capital (outside)," Malhotra told PTI in an interaction.

When asked to elaborate, he noted that the company could raise around USD 100 million.

"By the time we raise capital, we would have put in 50 million of our own capital. So the next round has to be in the in a size which is meaningful and can keep us going for another year or two," Malhotra said.

 

The raised capital would go into developing the business across the country, he stated.

More From This Section

fintech

Fintech firm MODIFI targets to finance 5,000 SMEs in next 2-3 years

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor joins hands with IITs on battery, electrification research

Adani group

Adani Group firms' balance sheet improved in 2 years; debt rose: Bernstein

Mahindra

Mahindra names its new electric car BE 6E, and IndiGo decides to sue

TCS

TCS to modernise Bank of Bhutan's digital system, improve customer service

The company plans to invest the capital to enhance the dealership network and set up swapping infrastructure in about 100 cities, Malhotra said.

"We are at about 200 (dealerships) today. We have to put swapping infrastructure or charging infrastructure in at least about 100 cities. We are at three today and will reach 7 by March...So there's plenty of places to put the money in," he said.

The brand, which has 15,000 scooters and 30,000 three-wheelers on the road, on Tuesday unveiled an electric scooter-NDuro.

"We wanted to launch an E2W that empowers consumers and redefines how we navigate our cities. NDuro does that," Malhotra stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Cars

Wedding season sparks 2-wheeler boom but passenger vehicles hit the brakes

In July, electric vehicles sales in the country were nearly 28 per cent higher than in the previous month and the highest for a month in the current financial year, according to Vahan data from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. If you look

Electric vehicle sales down 12% in November after festival-driven rush

electric vehicle

FAME-II violations: SFIO conducts search operations at 3 companies

electric vehicle

After festival inventory buildup, two-wheeler dispatches fall in November

JSW

JSW plans entry into EV market, to launch in-house electric vehicle brand

Topics : Electric Vehicles Electric mobility funding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon