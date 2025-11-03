Monday, November 03, 2025 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CtrlS Datacenters, NTPC Green ink pact for 2 GW+ renewable power projects

NTPC Green Energy

NGEL, a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, has an operational capacity of over 8.9 GW and 13 GW under implementation. NGEL plans to have an installed capacity of 60 GW by 2032. | Photo: Company website

CtrlS Datacenters on Monday said it has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) to jointly establish grid-connected renewable energy projects with a capacity of up to 2 GW or more.

The MoU was signed between CtrlS Founder & CEO Sridhar Pinnapureddy and NGEL CEO Sarit Maheshwari.

As part of the MoU, CtrlS and NGEL aim to jointly establish grid-connected renewable energy projects/assets with a capacity of up to 2 GW or more through greenfield development and/or acquisitions, for the supply of renewable power to CtrlS for its captive consumption on mutual agreement or any other business as may be mutually decided between the Parties. The MoU shall be in force for two years with a provision to extend further, the company said in a statement.

 

NGEL, a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, has an operational capacity of over 8.9 GW and 13 GW under implementation. NGEL plans to have an installed capacity of 60 GW by 2032.

Pinnapureddy described the partnership as a pivotal step toward building a sustainable digital future. Partnering with NGEL enables us to power our datacenters with renewable energy, enhance efficiency, and advance our commitment to net-zero operations. Together, we're demonstrating that innovation and sustainability can and must go hand in hand in driving the next era of digital infrastructure, he said.

CtrlS, operational since 2007, runs 16 datacenters across nine key markets in India and is actively pursuing renewable energy integration and overseas market expansion, including plans in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 4:34 PM IST

