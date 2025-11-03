Monday, November 03, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Smartworks rents 815k sq ft office space in Mumbai from Hiranandani Group

Smartworks rents 815k sq ft office space in Mumbai from Hiranandani Group

Smartworks currently has six large office campuses pan-India with an area of over 500k square feet each

Smartworks coworking

| Image: LinkedIn/Smartworks

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Smartworks Coworking Spaces Ltd on Monday said it has taken 8.15 lakh sq ft of office space on rent in Mumbai from Hiranandani Group to establish the biggest managed workspace campus in the world.

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has signed an agreement to lease over 8,15,000 sq ft at Vikhroli in a project developed by Regalia Office Parks Pvt Ltd, the commercial office division of the Niranjan Hiranandani Group.

The facility will be operational in the last quarter of 2026 calendar year.

Smartworks currently has six large office campuses pan-India with an area of over 5 lakh square feet each.

 

"Our alliance with the Niranjan Hiranandani Group for 'Eastbridge' marks a major milestone in Smartworks' journey.

"With this new centre set to become the largest managed campus globally, we continue to break our own records and set new benchmarks in the managed workspace segment," Neetish Sarda, Managing Director & Founder of Smartworks, said.

He said the company continues to focus on creating spaces that provide enterprises with scale, sustainability and modern amenities, besides an office experience that inspires productivity and collaboration.

Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder & Chairman of Hiranandani Group, said, "Our partnership with Smartworks for Eastbridge reflects a shared belief in the future of large, people-first campuses. Eastbridge is more than just a development; it symbolises how design, sustainability, and scale can come together to create truly global-standard workplaces."  Smartworks has recently taken 5,57,000 sq ft office space on rent at Tata Realty's Intellion Park, Navi Mumbai.

The company has a total area under management of 12 million sq ft as on June 30, 2025, across 14 cities in India and Singapore.

Smartworks leases entire/large bare shell properties in prime locations from landlords and transforms them into fully serviced campuses. It focuses on mid-to-large enterprises and has a diverse client base of over 730, which includes Forbes 2000 companies, MNCs, Indian conglomerates and startups.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Smartworks Office spaces Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

