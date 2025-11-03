Monday, November 03, 2025 | 04:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Thomas Cook, SOTC Travel expand China holiday portfolio for Indians

Thomas Cook, SOTC Travel expand China holiday portfolio for Indians

Thomas Cook (India) Limited and its group company SOTC Travel on Monday announced the expansion of their China portfolio, promoting it as a key holiday destination for Indian travellers.

Thomas Cook India Group

Capitalising on this strong consumer sentiment, the companies said they have expanded their China holidays portfolio.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Thomas Cook (India) Limited and its group company SOTC Travel on Monday announced the expansion of their China portfolio, promoting it as a key holiday destination for Indian travellers.

This move is backed by a series of positive developments, including the strengthening of diplomatic relations between India and China, resumption of direct flight connectivity and a relaxed visa approval process -- all contributing to a renewed travel demand among Indians, Thomas Cook (India) stated.

The growing interest is reflected by Thomas Cook India and SOTC's internal data, with departures selling out well in advance, even during a traditionally low-season (October-November).

 

Capitalising on this strong consumer sentiment, the companies said they have expanded their China holidays portfolio.

In addition to leisure travel, China's advanced infrastructure, expanding flight connectivity and return of trade events are also driving strong potential across both business travel and the MICE segment.

Also Read

Thomas Cook India

Thomas Cook share price increases 3% on inking deal with Tourism Ministry

Deepesh Verma

Thomas Cook India partners with Blinkit to deliver forex cards in minutes

Mahesh Iyer, managing director and chief executive officer, Thomas Cook India

Thomas Cook sees July rebound in travel bookings after Q1 disruptions easepremium

Thomas Cook India Group

Thomas Cook teams up with Muthoot Forex for wider payments reach

Mahesh Iyer, MD and CEO, Thomas Cook India

India can become powerhouse in cruise tourism: Thomas Cook India MD

With cities like Shanghai, Beijing, and Chengdu emerging as key hubs, Thomas Cook India and SOTC are witnessing increased interest from corporates for business travel as well as for meetings, incentive programmes, and conferences, they stated.

Rajeev Kale - President & Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa - Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said, "Announcement of direct flight connectivity has opened the doors to China and driven consumer interest. Leveraging on this opportunity, we have enhanced our China portfolio to go beyond the conventional, introducing new regions and experiences that resonate with India's new age holidaymaker.

"In parallel, China's evolving landscape also positions it as a high-potential MICE destination. With world-class venues and unique incentive experiences, we see strong scope to scale our MICE business in the region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

BYD

BYD's $100 billion EV success turns into a $10 billion cash outflow problem

Smartworks coworking

Smartworks rents 815k sq ft office space in Mumbai from Hiranandani Group

Shriram Properties

Shriram Properties inks JDA for ₹350-cr villa project in South Bengaluru

Logistics firm Delhivery has alleged that its IPO-bound rival Ecom Express has misrepresented numbers related to the two companies' business metrics in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP). These numbers relate to metrics such as shipment volumes,

Allcargo Logistics completes demerger of global supply chain business

AI in retail, retail AI transformation, AI-powered ecommerce, Flipkart AI tools, L'Oréal Nvidia partnership, LVMH AI strategy, AI in Indian retail, generative AI in retail, AI product recommendations, AI in physical stores, AI for customer experience

Emiza partners Raymond for managing fulfilment of online apparel brands

Topics : Thomas Cook (India) Chinese firms Travel firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayICC Womens World Cup Champions ListGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Ambuja Cements Q2 ResultsQ2 Results TodayOrkla India IPOMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon