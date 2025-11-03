Monday, November 03, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shriram Properties inks JDA for ₹350-cr villa project in South Bengaluru

Shriram Properties inks JDA for ₹350-cr villa project in South Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based developer Shriram Properties has signed a joint development agreement for a 5-acre villa project on Bannerghatta Road, expanding its mid-premium housing portfolio

Shriram Properties

Shriram Properties' key markets include Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
Nov 03 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties Ltd (SPL), a developer in the mid-market and mid-premium residential segment, has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for a nearly 5-acre land parcel in South Bengaluru. The company plans to build an exclusive villa community on the site, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of over ₹350 crore.
 
Located on Bannerghatta Road, the project is scheduled for launch in FY26 and will further enhance SPL’s growing mid-premium housing portfolio, said Akshay Murali, Vice-President – Business Development, Shriram Properties.
 
What other JDAs has SPL signed recently?
 
In October, SPL signed a JDA for a premium row housing project in Yelahanka, North Bengaluru, with an estimated GDV of around ₹600 crore. The project spans about seven acres and forms part of a larger 15-acre prime land parcel in North Bengaluru. It is expected to launch in the next financial year (FY27).
 
 
In September, the company entered into another JDA for a 6.5-acre plot in North Bengaluru to launch a premium residential project with a GDV potential of about ₹500 crore. The project is located adjacent to the upcoming large state park in Yelahanka and is planned for launch in FY27.

What are SPL’s other ongoing developments?
 
In July, the company announced plans to develop a mid-premium gated community project, “Codename: The One”, in Bengaluru’s Electronic City corridor. Scheduled for completion over the next three years, the project will include 340 spacious 2- and 3-bedroom residences spanning an aggregate saleable area of about 500,000 square feet, with an estimated revenue potential exceeding ₹350 crore.
 
Positioned as a symbol of future-ready living, the development underscores SPL’s commitment to quality construction and sustainable urban design.
 
Where does SPL operate and what’s its project pipeline?
 
Shriram Properties’ key markets include Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, and Kolkata. The company has delivered 48 projects with a total saleable area of 28.3 million square feet, primarily in Bengaluru and Chennai, while recently expanding into Kolkata.
 
As of September 30, 2025, SPL’s development pipeline comprises 39 projects with an aggregate potential of 36 million square feet, including 19 million square feet currently under development.

Topics : Shriram Properties Real Estate Real estate developers housing

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

