close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Cyient shares jump 5% in mid-session trade after firm rejigs top leadership

In the mid-session trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex is trading 522.92 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 59,626.22 points

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Cyient

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 4:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Cyient on Wednesday jumped 5 per cent in the mid-session trade after the IT company rejigged its top management.

The stock of the firm zoomed 5.07 per cent in the mid-session trade at Rs 1,045 apiece on the BSE. During the intra-day trade, the stock touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,049.80 per share.

On the NSE, it climbed 4.97 per cent to Rs 1,044.15 per piece.

In the mid-session trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex is trading 522.92 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 59,626.22 points.

On Monday, IT company Cyient said that it has rejigged top management roles with the elevation of its managing director and CEO Krishna Bodanapu to the position of executive vice-chairman and MD.

Also Read

Ambani, others bigwigs attend Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam

Cyient reports 37% surge in Q3 revenue on back of slew of acquisitions

Telecom set for 5G, to attract Rs 1.5 trn in 2023; tariff hikes likely too

NSE to include Adani Wilmar, Adani Power in few indices from March 31

Mixed bag of job opportunities await aspirants in 2023; skills in spotlight

Waaree Renewable Tech bags order to build 221.8 MW solar power project

Amp Energy to set up 1 GW capacity under PLI scheme for manufacturing

IKF Finance raises Rs 250 cr from Accion's Digital Transformation Fund

Smartr Logistics looking to raise $30 mn in Series A funding by August

Speciale Invest announces new Rs 200 crore fund for deep tech start-ups

Topics : Share price | cyient | Cyient Limited

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 3:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Waaree Renewable Tech bags order to build 221.8 MW solar power project

solar projects
1 min read

Amp Energy to set up 1 GW capacity under PLI scheme for manufacturing

Solar Energy, Renewable Energy, Green Energy
2 min read

IKF Finance raises Rs 250 cr from Accion's Digital Transformation Fund

fundraising
2 min read

Smartr Logistics looking to raise $30 mn in Series A funding by August

Smartr Logistics
3 min read

Speciale Invest announces new Rs 200 crore fund for deep tech start-ups

tech
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

JP Morgan puts HCL on 'negative catalyst watch' ahead of Q4 results

JPMorgan Chase Tower
2 min read
Premium

Hikal ownership dispute: Kalyani family spar over 1993 agreement

Baba Kalyani
5 min read
Premium

More directors paid Rs 1 lakh per board meeting than before pandemic

Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.
4 min read
Premium

Mankind Pharma plans to brand medicines with API quality assurance

Mankind Pharma Vice-Chairman and MD Rajeev Juneja
4 min read

Havells India partners with Swedish tech startup Blixt Tech AB

havells
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon