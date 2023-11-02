close
Zurich Insurance to pick 51% stake in Kotak Gen Insurance for Rs 4,051 cr

Plans to increase stake to 70% within three years

Representative image

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 1:56 PM IST
In a major deal in the non-life insurance segment, Zurich Insurance Group is set to acquire 51 per cent stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Ltd (Kotak General Insurance) for about Rs 4,051 crore. This is the single-largest investment by a global strategic insurer in an Indian non-life insurer.

Within the next three years, Zurich intends to acquire an additional 19 per cent stake, taking it up to 70 per cent.
 
Kotak Mahindra Bank, Kotak General Insurance and Zurich Insurance Company Ltd have entered into definitive agreements for a transaction. The investment of Rs 4,051 is through a combination of fresh growth capital and share purchase, Kotak Mahindra Bank said in a statement.

The acquisition of 51 per cent stake includes fresh growth capital of up to approximately Rs 1,609 crore in Kotak General Insurance. The proposed transaction values Kotak General Insurance at approximately Rs 7,943 crore on a post-money valuation, subject to customary closing adjustments.

Kotak General Insurance’s gross written premium income rose to Rs 1,148.3 crore in 2022-23 from Rs 753.88 crore in 2021-22. Its asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 1,743.80 crore at end of March 2023 – up from Rs 1,231.13 crore a year ago. And its net worth was Rs 341.07 crore for the year ended March 2023, up from Rs 233.35 crore for the year ended March 2022. Its paid-up equity capital was Rs 680 crore at the end of March 2023, and it posted a loss of Rs 117.28 crore in FY23 as against Rs 123.13 crore in FY22, according to the annual report for Fy23.

According to data from the General Insurance Council, Kotak General Insurance’s gross direct premium income rose to Rs 284.08 crore year-on-year till September 2023, a jump of 61.2 per cent from Rs 176.24 crore. The company has a market share of 0.52 per cent in the general insurance segment.  

Zurich had been looking to enter the Indian insurance space for a while now. It had also held discussions with an Indian business group to jointly bid for Reliance Capital Ltd’s general insurance business, sources in investment banking said.

The transaction between Kotak and Zurich is subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals from the Reserve Bank of India, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India and the Competition Commission of India.
 

Dipak Gupta, MD and CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank, said the combined expertise and resources of the respective firms would enable them to provide innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of customers.

Kotak Mahindra Group’s pan-India phygital distribution presence and Zurich’s global capabilities in digital assets, and B2B and B2C formats have the potential to create a transformational ‘digical’ impact for the Kotak General Insurance franchise, he added.

Tulsi Naidu, CEO, Asia Pacific, Zurich Insurance Company, described India as one of the world’s most important markets with immense potential.
About the deal, Ashvin Parekh, managing partner, Ashvin Parekh Advisory Services, said this was perhaps the first transaction with an international strategic player coming on board post the slew of reform in the insurance sector and after the limit on foreign direct investment was increased to 74 per cent.  
Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding
First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 1:56 PM IST

