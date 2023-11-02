close
Sensex (0.71%)
64044.68 + 453.35
Nifty (0.66%)
19114.25 + 125.10
Nifty Midcap (1.32%)
39287.35 + 512.25
Nifty Smallcap (1.10%)
5901.35 + 64.15
Nifty Bank (0.59%)
42951.10 + 250.15
Heatmap

NBA and Bhaane announce multiyear collaboration to launch NBAStore.in

The online store provides a comprehensive selection of official NBA merchandise in India

handshake, merger, alliance

“We’re excited to work with Bhaane to launch NBAStore.in, which builds on our commitment to making basketball and the NBA more accessible to fans across India,” said NBA India's Business Head of Global Partnerships and Media, Sunny Malik.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 2 2023 | 2:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Bhaane, a contemporary clothing brand, on Thursday announced a multi-year collaboration to launch and operate NBAStore.in.  

The online store provides a comprehensive selection of official NBA merchandise in India, which includes memorabilia, including current and former players' jerseys, apparel, headwear, performance and casual footwear, basketballs, accessories, and more from brands such as Nike, New Era, Mitchell & Ness, Wilson and NBA Fanwear by Suditi, according to a joint press release.

“We’re excited to work with Bhaane to launch NBAStore.in, which builds on our commitment to making basketball and the NBA more accessible to fans across India,” said NBA India's Business Head of Global Partnerships and Media, Sunny Malik.  

“The launch of our most comprehensive store dedicated to fans in India comes at a time when the e-commerce industry in India and interest in the NBA are both booming.  Through this collaboration, the NBA is poised to tap into this growth and meet the growing demand for authentic merchandise and fanwear in the Indian market,” Malik added.

“The NBA is one of the largest sports leagues globally, and we’re excited to collaborate with them on their official online store in India,” said Anand Ahuja, founder & CEO of Bhaane.  

The 2023-24 NBA season tipped off its broadcasts in India on Wednesday, Oct. 25.  Games will air live in India on Sports18-1, Sports18 Khel, JioCinema, and NBA League Pass, the league’s premium live game subscription service available via the NBA App.

Also Read

Apparel exporters in Tiruppur, Noida, to shut down for 10-15 days a month

Asian Games 2023 India Kabaddi full schedule, match time, squads, streaming

Asian Games 2023 September 22 India's full schedule, timings, streaming

Asian Games 2023 full India schedule, timings, medal hopefuls, streaming

Asian Games 2023 Highlights: India lose to Chinese Taipei in women football

GAIL signs Rs 63,000 cr deal to source petrochemical feedstock from BPCL

Zurich Insurance to pick 51% stake in Kotak Gen Insurance for Rs 4,051 cr

Lupin receives approval from the US FDA for its Selexipag for injection

Coal India's supply to thermal power plants rises 11% to 50.8 MT in October

Zydus ties up with Guardant to promote cancer tests across India, Nepal

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Basketball Merchandise

First Published: Nov 2 2023 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveCognizant Q3 Profit Chhattisgarh elections LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMuhurat Trading Session 2023Reliance IndustriesIND vs SL Playing 11Onion Price Today

Elections 2023

Parliamentary board will decide next Madhya Pradesh CM: Shankar PrasadBJP-led govt absolutely necessary if Mizoram is to develop further: Sonowal

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: IND-PAK semis still on cards; semifinal chances of 9 teams

India News

Rush to exchange Rs 2,000 notes: ED, EOW starts probe following reportsRBI appoints Manoranjan Mishra as Executive Director effective from Nov 1

Economy News

Record number of over 7.85 cr I-T returns filed till Oct 31: CBDT dataOdisha's GST collections rise by 10.81% to Rs 4,176 crore in October
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon