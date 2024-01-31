Dabur to invest Rs 135 cr for new manufacturing facility in south India

Homegrown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company Dabur India announced on Wednesday that it will set up a new greenfield manufacturing capacity in south India.

This new unit, with an investment of Rs 135 crore, will manufacture a range of the company’s ayurvedic healthcare, personal care, and home care products like honey, Red paste, and Odonil air fresheners. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“Our business has scaled up in South India and today accounts for around 18-20 per cent of Dabur's domestic business. With south India's contribution increasing, we have decided to establish a new manufacturing facility there to better cater to the local demand,” said Mohit Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Dabur India.

“This is not only an opportunity to bring more jobs to the region but also allows us to further expand our manufacturing capabilities and meet the growing need for Dabur products in south India,” he added.

This project will mark the company’s first investment in the region. The maker of Real fruit juices and Hajmola candy currently has a network of 13 domestic manufacturing locations.

“The new facility will incorporate energy conservation in its design and operation. Special focus is also being given to the environment with the company planning to construct an energy-efficient building besides deploying state-of-the-art technology for effluent treatment,” stated a release by the company.