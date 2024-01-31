Maruti Suzuki Q3 results: PAT up 33% at Rs 3,207 cr amid high SUV sales

MSIL said that a strong SUV lineup has helped the company in achieving a market share of 21 per cent in the SUV segment in the April-December period of FY24

The consolidated net profit of Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) rose by 33.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3,207 crore in the third quarter of this financial year due to softening of commodity prices, rise in sales of sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and compressed natural gas (CNG) cars.

As the commodity prices were low, the material costs for India's largest carmaker went up by just 9.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 18,561 crore in Q3 of this financial year.

The company sold 501,207 units in the third quarter of this year, which was 7.6 per cent more than in the corresponding period of the last financial year.

Dhruv Mudaraddi, Research Analyst, StoxBox, said, "Maruti Suzuki’s Q3FY24 results reflect a mixed performance marked by notable growth in sales, driven primarily by a robust 8 per cent Y-o-Y volume increase, especially in the UV (utility vehicles) segment, which saw a remarkable surge of 60 per cent Y-o-Y." However, the entry-level models witnessed a decline of 48 per cent Y-o-Y during the same period.

When looked in quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) terms, MSIL's net profit decreased by 15.3 per cent. "While the company's EBITDA margin contracted sequentially owing to weak operational leverage and higher discounts, there are positive indicators for the future. Despite an 11 per cent Q-o-Q shrinkage in domestic volumes, sequential realization increased by 3.2 per cent, propelled by exports and an improved product mix favouring SUVs. Additionally, exports grew 15.8 per cent Y-o-Y, contributing significantly to the growth in average selling price (up 11.2 per cent Y-o-Y) in Q3FY24," Mudaraddi noted.

MSIL said that a strong SUV lineup has helped the company in achieving a market share of 21 per cent in the SUV segment in the April-December period of FY24. Moreover, the company recorded the highest ever quarterly sales of CNG vehicles of more than 127,000 units in the third quarter of this financial year.

Himanshu Singh, Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher, said the cost reduction efforts and favourable foreign exchange variation benefitted MSIL's margin in Q3. The Japanese company Suzuki owns about 58 per cent in MSIL.

Mudaraddi said, "Looking ahead, a superior product mix with a higher share of utility vehicles, normalized semiconductor availability leading to operating leverage, price hikes, and cost optimization efforts are expected to support growth. The passenger vehicle segment is forecast to grow in low double digits, further bolstered by the depreciation of the Japanese Yen against the INR, presenting favourable conditions for Maruti Suzuki's future performance."



Maruti's net profit jumped by 33.3 pc Y-O-Y in Q3FY24

Q3FY23 Q2FY24 Q3FY24 Year-on-year increase/decrease (in %) Quarter-on-quarter increase/decrease (in %) Total income (Rs crore) 30108 38232.8 34509.2 14.6% -9.7% Total expenses (Rs crore) 27116.9 33398.6 30410.1 12.1% -8.9% Net profit (Rs crore) 2406.1 3786 3206.8 33.3% -15.3%

Source: Maruti Suzuki India Limited