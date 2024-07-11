Dairy firm Heritage Foods looks East in line with pan-India ambition

Heritage Foods is spreading its footprint in the East in sync with its ambition to become a pan-Indian private dairy company.

On Wednesday, the company announced its foray into West Bengal and over the next few days, Bihar and Jharkhand are on the cards.

In Odisha, Heritage launched its products about six to nine months back.

Srideep, M Kesavan, chief executive officer (CEO), said East had the lowest per capita consumption of dairy.

“But in the last few years, the region has emerged as the fastest-growing market. This is the growth market that we want to capture.”