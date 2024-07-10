SAT directs Religare to comply Sebi directions on Burman open offer

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Wednesday directed Religare Enterprises (REL) to submit the Burman family’s open offer application to financial regulators and comply with regulations for statutory approvals.

In an interim order cum show-cause notice issued on June 19, the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had asked REL to apply for approvals before July 12 to proceed with the open offer made by the Burman family. The order also questioned chairperson Rashmi Saluja and the REL management as to why action must not be taken against them for their non-co-operation in the open offer by the Burman Group. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

REL moved the tribunal seeking relief from Sebi’s order.

The counsel arguing for REL submitted to the court that REL will file the application along with their concerns on ‘fit and proper’ criteria for the Burman family to the regulators by July 22.

As per the SAT directive, REL needs to apply for approvals to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI).

The tribunal has put an interim stay on the show-cause issued to REL chairperson Rashmi Saluja and five other directors, providing interim relief from any further action by the regulator until the next hearing, which could take place in August.

Shares of REL fell over 2 per cent to close at Rs 238.25 apiece.

Entities owned by the Burman family held a 21.54 per cent stake in REL. Four entities purchased an additional 5.27 per cent stake in September 2023 in the open market, following which they made a public announcement to launch an open offer to acquire an additional 26 per cent. Currently, the Burman family is the single largest shareholder in REL but has no board representation.

Starting October 2023, the REL board made several representations to Sebi against the Burman family’s move to acquire more shares on the grounds that they don’t meet the ‘fit and proper’ criteria to become a promoter of a financial company with key licences for insurance, lending, and broking business.

Meanwhile, the Burman family also moved Sebi complaining about the “complete absence of cooperation and support from REL” which had hindered their efforts to furnish necessary information for obtaining regulatory approval and complete the open offer process.

As per regulatory sources, Saluja is also under probe for alleged insider trading before the announcement of the proposed acquisition.