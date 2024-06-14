As India Inc is inching towards becoming more inclusive, a report has revealed that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) hiring has gone up over 25 per cent from 2022 to 2023.

"With industry data indicating that DE&I hiring in India increased over 25 per cent between 2022 and 2023, it reflects a strong commitment to diversity hiring among companies," Sachin Alug, CEO of global technology and digital talent solutions provider NLB Services, said in a statement.

He said NLB Services hired 10-15 per cent more from the LGBTQIA+ community over the past 3-4 years.