How is Switch powering up green mobility in India?

Q: What is the role of Switch Mobility in Ashok Leyland's journey towards electric vehicles?

Ans:

*Switch is positioned as a global company

*Our vision is democratising zero-carbon mobility

*We will operate both in passenger and goods segments

*Lot of synergies and support as a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland

*We have leveraged Ashok Leyland assets significantly in past 2 years)

Q: How many buses have you supplied in the Indian market so far and what growth potential do you see?

Ans:

*We had about 100 buses at the start of the year

*We have around 100 buses running in the UK as well

*We have around 600-plus orders this year

*Moving from delivering 60 buses last year to 600 now)

Q: How are you looking at the upcoming tenders by the government?

Ans:

*Govt, CESL tenders are futuristic

*Lot of investment, action on sustainable mobility

*Next tender is for 5,400 buses

*India ahead of many developed countries in electric buses

Q: How is the global expansion strategy of Switch going ahead, especially with the current crisis that the international market is going through?

Ans:

*India a bright spot amid global turmoil

*Facing policy flip-flops in UK, energy crisis in Europe

*Will take specific actions tailored to countries, regions

*International markets will stabilise in long run

Q: You were in talks with financial investors for raising funds. What is the status of that?

Ans:

*No issue in raising funds from the group or getting strategic partner

*All partners will be in place by FY23-end if all goes well

*Working on $250-300-mn deal between Switch and Ohm)