How is Switch powering up green mobility in India?
Switch Mobility has been rolling out electric buses for the world market. Business Standard's Shine Jacob caught up with its CEO Mahesh Babu to know more about the company's future plans
Q: What is the role of Switch Mobility in Ashok Leyland's journey towards electric vehicles?
Ans:
*Switch is positioned as a global company
*Our vision is democratising zero-carbon mobility
*We will operate both in passenger and goods segments
*Lot of synergies and support as a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland
*We have leveraged Ashok Leyland assets significantly in past 2 years)
Q: How many buses have you supplied in the Indian market so far and what growth potential do you see?
Ans:
*We had about 100 buses at the start of the year
*We have around 100 buses running in the UK as well
*We have around 600-plus orders this year
*Moving from delivering 60 buses last year to 600 now)
Q: How are you looking at the upcoming tenders by the government?
Ans:
*Govt, CESL tenders are futuristic
*Lot of investment, action on sustainable mobility
*Next tender is for 5,400 buses
*India ahead of many developed countries in electric buses
Q: How is the global expansion strategy of Switch going ahead, especially with the current crisis that the international market is going through?
Ans:
*India a bright spot amid global turmoil
*Facing policy flip-flops in UK, energy crisis in Europe
*Will take specific actions tailored to countries, regions
*International markets will stabilise in long run
Q: You were in talks with financial investors for raising funds. What is the status of that?
Ans:
*No issue in raising funds from the group or getting strategic partner
*All partners will be in place by FY23-end if all goes well
*Working on $250-300-mn deal between Switch and Ohm)
