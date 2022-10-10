Pricing hurdle may hit Hero MotoCorp's entry into electric vehicles

Hero MotoCorp’s first electric two-wheeler launch failed to enthuse investors. The stock shed about two per cent in trade on Monday and was among the top losers in the Nifty50 stocks. Brokerages believe that pricing of the product, which is at a premium to peers, low volumes expected post its launch in December is unlikely to have any impact on earnings for FY23. They have thus retained their estimates for the current year.
First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 19:38 IST
