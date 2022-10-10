JUST IN
Delhi HC grants more time to DMRC to pay Reliance Infra arbitral award
Hero MotoCorp aims to lead clean mobility transformation with VIDA V1
Pricing hurdle may hit Hero MotoCorp's entry into electric vehicles

Volume trajectory in the festive season is a key near-term trigger

Hero MotoCorp | Hero Electric | Electric Vehicles

Hero MotoCorp, industry, automaker
While the Vida V1 is being targeted at the premium end of the market, the company plans to launch mass market versions of the product as the cost of materials and localisation lead to lower prices

Hero MotoCorp’s first electric two-wheeler launch failed to enthuse investors. The stock shed about two per cent in trade on Monday and was among the top losers in the Nifty50 stocks. Brokerages believe that pricing of the product, which is at a premium to peers, low volumes expected post its launch in December is unlikely to have any impact on earnings for FY23. They have thus retained their estimates for the current year.

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 19:38 IST

