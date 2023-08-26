Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited bags orders worth Rs 3,289 crore

Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has received new defence and non-defence orders worth Rs 3,289 crore during July and August 2023 (till date).
The orders are for supply of Low Level Light Weight Radars, SONARS, IFF Systems, SATCOM Systems, EO/IR Payloads, TRM/DTRMs, Jammers, Encryptors, Data Link Systems, Fire Control Systems, Radars for Directed Energy Systems, Semi Rugged Telephone Exchanges, Software Defined Radios and various others types of radios, Electronic Voting Machines, AMC and Spares, the company said.
These also include the LoI / order worth Rs 1,075 crore received on Friday from Hindustan Shipyards Limited for supply of CMS, Communication Systems, EW Systems and other sensors for Fleet Support Ships, the Bengaluru-headquartered BEL said in a statement.
"These orders are in addition to the Rs 8,091 crore orders, which are already received. With this, BEL has in all received orders of Rs 11,380 crore till now in the financial year 2023-24", it said.
