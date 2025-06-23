Monday, June 23, 2025 | 12:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties sells over 1,450 homes for Rs 2,000 cr in Bengaluru

Godrej Properties sells over 1,450 homes for Rs 2,000 cr in Bengaluru

he company sold over 1,450 homes with more than 2.2 million (22 lakh) square feet of area in the first phase of the project

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej is one of the leading real estate developers in the country | Image: X@GodrejProp

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Godrej Properties Ltd has sold more than 1,450 flats for over Rs 2,000 crore in its new project in Bengaluru, as consumer demand for premium apartments remains strong.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Godrej Properties informed that it has "sold inventory worth over Rs 2,000 crore during the launch of the first phase of the project, Barca at Godrej MSR City, located in Devanahalli, Bengaluru."  The project was launched in April 2025.

The company sold over 1,450 homes with more than 2.2 million (22 lakh) square feet of area in the first phase of the project.

 

Godrej MSR City, a township project, has a developable potential of around 5.6 million (56 lakh) square feet and has significant unlaunched inventory remaining, which the company plans to sell in the coming years. Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "The strong demand reflects growing consumer preference for thoughtfully designed communities that offer a blend of lifestyle, connectivity, and long-term value."  Godrej is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

Indore-Bhubaneswar IndiGo flight delayed by one hour due to technical snag

reliance infrastructures rinfra

Reliance Infra settles ₹273-crore loan of JR Toll Road with Yes Bank

Jayaramakrishnan Balasubramanian, category leader for Amazon Medical, Dhruv Gupta, co-founder of Orange Health Labs

Amazon enters India's $15 bn diagnostics market with at-home testing

real estate

DLF targets ₹2,500 crore sales from new housing project in Mumbai

NLC India

NLC India receives Letter of Award from TN Green Energy Corporation

Topics : Godrej Godrej Properties Bengaluru Godrej Group Real Estate Real estate firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon