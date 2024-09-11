Delhi HC blocks Italian firm Amuleti's use of Amul trademark in key ruling

In a notable case of cross-border trademark infringement, the Delhi High Court granted an injunction in favour of Amul, India’s largest dairy brand, against the Italian company Terre Primitive. The Italian firm had been marketing cookies and chocolate-coated biscuits under the ‘Amuleti’ brand, which closely resembled Amul’s trademark, according to The Times of India.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which manages the Amul brand, had initiated the lawsuit through counsel Abhishek Singh. He argued that Amul, a well-established name in India, enjoys a strong global presence, ranking 8th among the world’s leading dairy organisations. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Singh emphasised that Terre Primitive had “blatantly” imitated the script, design, and overall presentation of Amul's logo, merely adding “eti” to the mark, the news daily reported.

Justice Mini Pushkarna issued an injunction prohibiting the Italian firm from using any mark identical to Amul’s and ordered the removal of the infringing products from its website. Meta Inc was also instructed to block or remove the company’s social media accounts promoting the products in question.

Jayen Mehta, managing director of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, hailed the ruling as a victory for Amul and a critical precedent for safeguarding indigenous brands against foreign infringement.

Amul named world’s strongest food brand in 2024

Last month, Amul, a brand with over 70 years of history, was named the world’s strongest food brand by Brand Finance’s Global Food & Drinks Report 2024. Amul achieved a Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 91 out of 100, earning an AAA+ rating.

Amul’s brand value increased by 11 per cent from 2023, reaching $3.3 billion in the latest ranking. It is important to note that brand value is distinct from turnover. In 2022-23, Amul achieved record sales of Rs 72,000 crore (approx $8.5 billion), an 18.5 per cent rise from the previous year. The report attributes Amul’s improved BSI score to stronger performance in the areas of familiarity, consideration, and recommendation.

While Amul shares its AAA+ brand strength rating with Hershey’s, the latter saw a slight 0.5 per cent decline in brand value to $3.9 billion, placing it second after leading the list last year. Amul holds a dominant position in India’s dairy market, commanding nearly 75 per cent of the milk segment, 85 per cent of the butter segment, and 66 per cent of the cheese segment.