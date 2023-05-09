close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi HC dismisses Centre's plea accusing RIL of 'unjust enrichment'

Judge Anup Jairam Bhambhani today upheld the decision and said that the case calls for 'no interference'

BS Web Team New Delhi
Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed Centre's petition accusing Reliance Industries and its partners of committing an "insidious fraud" and "unjust enrichment of over $1.729 billion" by siphoning gas from deposits they had no right to exploit, a report by The Economic Times (ET) said.
A Singapore-based three-member tribunal for international arbitration had also announced its decision in favour of the Reliance-led consortium on July 24, 2018. Judge Anup Jairam Bhambhani today upheld the decision and said that the case calls for "no interference".

The Singapore tribunal said that the production sharing contract (PSC) does not prohibit the contractor from producing gas, irrespective of its source, as long as the production was out of the contract area. It said that the consortium was not liable to pay any dues. Moreover, it had also asked the Centre to pay the consortium $8.3 million as the cost of arbitration.
The consortium includes UK-based BP Plc and Canada's Niko Resources.

In 2014, the Centre asked RIL to pay $1.47 billion for disgorgement of unjust enrichment by draining and selling the gas from two ONGC blocks that border RIL's block. It said that RIL was not entitled to produce gas from those blocks as it had not asked the Centre's permission for it.
Later the same year, ONGC approached the Delhi High Court, complaining that RIL was producing gas from its blocks.

Also Read

Analysts see pressure on RIL, OMC's profitability amid firm oil prices

This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?

ONGC planning to invest Rs 1 trillion to expand production capacity: Report

O2C segment may drive RIL's Q4FY23 revenue; retail, telco stable: Analysts

RIL gets nod from shareholders, creditors to demerge financial services arm

Three Adani Group firms lose endorsement of UN-backed climate group

Stride Ventures announces first close of third venture debt fund at $100 mn

Japan's Mitsubishi Electric to build plant in Tamil Nadu for $231 million

State power utilities should monetise unused optic fibre infra: Assocham

US-based Invesco further slashes Swiggy's valuation to $5.5 billion


Topics : Reliance Industries Delhi High Court oil Arbitration BS Web Reports

First Published: May 09 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Avaada Energy bags 280 MW solar project from Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam

solar panel, solar, solar energy, sunlight, energy, renewable energy
1 min read

Delhi HC dismisses Centre's plea accusing RIL of 'unjust enrichment'

Reliance Industries, Reliance, RIL
2 min read

Raymond Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 26% to Rs 194 crore

raymond q4 result
2 min read

Three Adani Group firms lose endorsement of UN-backed climate group

Adani Group, Adani
3 min read

Stride Ventures announces first close of third venture debt fund at $100 mn

Stride Ventures
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Swiggy, Zomato may not offer steep discounts after govt-owned ONDC move

ONDC
6 min read
Premium

Five years on, Sterlite Copper plant closure haunts Thoothukudi

Sterlite Copper Plant
6 min read

Pidilite Industries Q4 results: Net profit rises 11% to Rs 283 crore

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Vaishnaw to meet top tech execs to invite investments in chips, laptops

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw at Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
2 min read

JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals to consider sub-division of equity shares

Pharmaceuticals, drugs, pharma industry, medical, health, lab
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon