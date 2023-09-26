close
Delhivery partners with Nexus Ventures, AWS for accelerator programme

Delhivery

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 8:49 PM IST
Logistics company Delhivery has partnered with private equity firm Nexus Ventures and Amazon Web Services to launch an accelerator programme for budding entrepreneurs in the logistics space, a statement said on Tuesday.
The programme, Velocity, will help build a logistic ecosystem to enable new entrepreneurs to convert their ideas into viable, functional business solutions, Delhivery Chief Technology Officer and Executive Director Kapil Bharati said.
Leading cloud services provider AWS is providing activate cerdits of USD 25,000 (around Rs 21 lakh) to selected startups for building and scaling technology infrastructure.
In the first edition of the programme, 20 out of 234 applicants were picked for providing mentorship, the statement said.
Warehousing-focused ODWEN, Wherehouse, and Warehousity; EV fleet providers, including EVIFY and Zyngo, agritech startups such as Upjao Agrotech and E Sandhai and aggregator platforms Paapos, Hyphen SCS, and Loadexx were among the selected startups in the first edition.
Leading financial and sectoral experts were part of the program for mentorship to the selected startups, with sessions by ONDC COO and President for Network Governance Vibhor Jain, Swiggy CEO of Food Marketplace Rohit Kapoor, and Falcon Autotech founder Naman Jain, among others.

