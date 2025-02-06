Business Standard

Deloitte, MEGA team up to drive digital transformation for Indian biz

The collaboration will deliver scalable, adaptable solutions that streamline processes

Deloitte

Deloitte India (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Deloitte India and MEGA, a Bizzdesign company, on Thursday announced a strategic alliance geared to help Indian enterprises strengthen their enterprise architecture and drive digital transformation.

By combining Deloitte's Advice-Implement-Operate (AIO) capabilities with MEGA's 'HOPEX platform', the collaboration would look to address the complexities of modern IT landscapes, including managing legacy infrastructure, adopting emerging technologies and overcoming silos across organisations.

According to a release, the HOPEX platform integrates strategic planning, process optimisation and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) management into a unified framework.

This enables organisations to manage their IT environments more effectively, make informed decisions and navigate regulatory requirements better.

 

"The collaboration will deliver scalable, adaptable solutions that streamline processes, enhance collaboration and reduce operational inefficiencies," the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

