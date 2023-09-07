DGCA conditionally reactivates Air India's simulators licence for 30 days

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday conditionally reactivated the approved training organisation (ATO) licence of Air India for a period of 30 days. This will allow the airline to restart pilots' licence and certification renewal at its simulators.

Last week, the regulator had suspended Air India's ATO licence, effectively suspending the licences of both of its simulators: the Boeing simulator in Mumbai and the Airbus simulator in Hyderabad. This action was taken after the regulator found lapses during a spot check. The certification and licence renewal processes for Air India's pilots had come to a halt due to the DGCA's suspension.

During the spot check, the regulator discovered that the quality manual for the simulators had expired, and there was no quality control officer assigned to oversee the simulators. Additionally, there were no standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place for preventive maintenance checks of the simulators, as noted by the DGCA.

As a result, Air India submitted the necessary paperwork, which included newly developed SOPs for preventive maintenance checks and a quality manual for the simulators, to the DGCA.

"A conditional approval has been granted for 30 days after the deficiencies were rectified. An internal audit is to be conducted within the 30-day period, and after the review, the findings are to be shared with the DGCA," mentioned a DGCA official.

An Air India official informed Business Standard that the airline has already initiated its internal audit of both simulators, in accordance with the regulator's directive. The airline's pilots have also commenced their certification and licence renewal courses using these simulators, the official added.

Air India did not formally respond to queries sent by Business Standard on this matter. Air India's Hyderabad simulator is used by pilots operating the Airbus fleet, primarily consisting of narrow-body A320 planes, which are primarily utilised for short-haul flights.

The airline's Mumbai facility is used by pilots operating the Boeing fleet, primarily consisting of wide-body B777 and B787 aircraft, which are primarily used for long-haul international flights.

All pilots are required to undergo compulsory licence renewal every six months using a simulator. They also must complete certification courses, including instrument rating, ground training refresher, and aviation security, every year using a simulator. Failure to undertake these certification courses and licence renewals prevents a pilot from operating a commercial flight.

As of 1 August, Air India had 74 Airbus planes and 53 Boeing planes in its fleet, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

In February, Air India placed an order for 470 planes, with 250 from European plane maker Airbus and 220 from Boeing. This order represents the world's second-largest single-tranche aircraft purchase. The order with Boeing includes 190 B737Max, 20 B787s, and 10 B777s aircraft. The Airbus firm order comprises 210 A320 family aircraft and 40 A350 planes. A350, B777, and B787 are wide-body aircraft with larger fuel tanks, allowing them to cover long distances, such as India-North America routes.

The Tata Group took control of Air India in January of the previous year. In FY23, Air India's net loss increased by 19.16 per cent to Rs 11,387.96 crore. Last month, Air India unveiled its new logo and livery featuring red, gold, and violet colours.